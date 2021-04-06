Jake Stringer and Devon Smith celebrate a goal during the round three win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON forward Devon Smith has agreed to a new two-year deal, tying him to the Bombers until the end of 2023.

The 2018 best-and-fairest winner has had a strong start to 2021, including gathering 26 disposals and a goal in the club's massive win over St Kilda last week.

The former Giant crossed to the Bombers at the end of 2017 along with now Blue Adam Saad and former Bulldog Jake Stringer and had an immediate impact at the club.

His knee injuries saw him miss most of 2019 before he returned last year, but he couldn't recapture his best form that included a trial across half-back.

The 27-year-old, who has played 157 games at the top level, said he was pleased to be extending his time at Tullamarine.

Devon Smith and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti celebrate a goal during the round one clash with Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on March 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"It was a pretty straight-forward decision and it's good to get it (contract extension) out of the way early in the season, so I'm rapt to be signing on with the club for a further two years," Smith said.

"It's been a challenging couple of years, but the body feels really good now and I'm just loving being out there and educating our younger midfielders too. As one of the older players on the list now, I personally get a lot of energy from the young guys coming through and it's been great to feed off that."

Zach Merrett, Stringer and Darcy Parish are among the Bombers' priority re-signings this season as the club starts a new era under coach Ben Rutten.