THE 2020 Grand Final re-match has been locked in as a Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.
Reigning premiers Richmond will play last year's runners-up Geelong in round eight on May 7 as part of the latest fixture release announced on Thursday.
The date with the Cats will be the Tigers' fourth primetime match in five weeks after also being scheduled to host the Western Bulldogs in round seven at the MCG on Friday April 30.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL FIXTURE
The first Western Derby will take place on Sunday afternoon in round seven, while the first Showdown has been booked in for round eight on Saturday May 8 at 7.10pm local time at the Adelaide Oval.
Pending a successful return from injury, Melbourne recruit Ben Brown will play his former club North Melbourne for the first time in his home state of Tasmania at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Sunday, May 2 at 1.10pm
Carlton speedster Adam Saad will also play old side Essendon in round seven at the MCG on Sunday May 2 at 3.20pm.
Sydney's hot start to the year has been rewarded with back-to-back free-to-air games as part of the latest two-week fixture block.
New Roo Jaidyn Stephenson will meet Collingwood for the first time since his high-profile trade in the round eight Saturday twilight fixture slot at 4.35pm at Marvel Stadium.
There are no Thursday games in round seven or eight but the AFL says the Thursday night timeslot will get another run, however, it will be assessed and there are many factors to consider, including giving players a six-day break so they have enough time to recover between games.
Round seven
Friday, April 30
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, May 1
Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
Adelaide v GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, May 2
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
Round eight
Friday, May 7
Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, May 8
GWS Giants v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Sunday, May 9
Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST