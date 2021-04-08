Shai Bolton drags off Joel Selwood during the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2020 Grand Final re-match has been locked in as a Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.

Reigning premiers Richmond will play last year's runners-up Geelong in round eight on May 7 as part of the latest fixture release announced on Thursday.

The date with the Cats will be the Tigers' fourth primetime match in five weeks after also being scheduled to host the Western Bulldogs in round seven at the MCG on Friday April 30.

The first Western Derby will take place on Sunday afternoon in round seven, while the first Showdown has been booked in for round eight on Saturday May 8 at 7.10pm local time at the Adelaide Oval.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard FIXTURE UPDATE, R7-8: Why hot Swans are elevated, Derby time explained Head of broadcasting and scheduling Marcus King explains decisions behind rounds seven and eight

Pending a successful return from injury, Melbourne recruit Ben Brown will play his former club North Melbourne for the first time in his home state of Tasmania at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Sunday, May 2 at 1.10pm

Carlton speedster Adam Saad will also play old side Essendon in round seven at the MCG on Sunday May 2 at 3.20pm.

Sydney's hot start to the year has been rewarded with back-to-back free-to-air games as part of the latest two-week fixture block.

New Roo Jaidyn Stephenson will meet Collingwood for the first time since his high-profile trade in the round eight Saturday twilight fixture slot at 4.35pm at Marvel Stadium.

There are no Thursday games in round seven or eight but the AFL says the Thursday night timeslot will get another run, however, it will be assessed and there are many factors to consider, including giving players a six-day break so they have enough time to recover between games.

Round seven

Friday, April 30

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, May 1

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

Adelaide v GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, May 2

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

Round eight

Friday, May 7

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, May 8

GWS Giants v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, May 9

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST