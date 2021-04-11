Michael Walters lets his joy be known after kicking a goal. Picture: AFL Photos

AN ANGRY Fremantle found its fire and squared its season 2-2, shaking off a persistent Hawthorn to win by 15 points at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Called out by coach Justin Longmuir for hanging some teammates out to dry in round three, the Dockers upped the ante against the Hawks and got physical on their way to a 13.18 (96) to 12.9 (81) win.

In a fiery clash, the Dockers benefited from the return of their champion midfielder Nat Fyfe, who led the physical charge in the midfield and was superb with 31 possessions.

Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn The Dockers and Hawks clash in round four

The skipper's radar was well off in attack, however, kicking 0.6 as the Dockers' inaccuracy in front of goal continued, leaving the door ajar for the Hawks throughout an entertaining clash.

The result continued an up-and-down start to the season for the Dockers, who are undefeated at home but have disappointed away. It left the brave Hawks at 1-3, competing hard but failing to secure the result for the second week running.

Freo frenzy as fast Frederick takes on fellow speedster Optus Stadium erupts as Michael Frederick bursts away from the speedy Changkuoth Jiath for a clever soccer

As well as Fyfe, Mundy was excellent for the home team, continuing a brilliant first month with 25 disposals, seven clearances and nine inside 50s.

The experienced pair led the midfield through a dominant final term in which the Dockers won the clearances (16-5), contested ball (41-33) and inside 50s (17-10) to snuff out any challenge from the Hawks.

Ruckman Sean Darcy showed plenty of forward craft with three goals, while defender Reece Conca held Luke Breust goalless.

Sonny dances and delivers to dangerous Darcy Michael Walters does a little shuffle before lofting the ball up to Sean Darcy, who has been plucking everything against the Hawks

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell fought hard for the Hawks with 37 possessions, while James Worpel's tagging job on Andrew Brayshaw was influential through the first three quarters.

Brayshaw fought back in the final term to finish with 15 possessions after being held to three in the first half.

Fyfe was thrown straight into the midfield at the opening bounce in his return and won the first centre clearance, controlling the game early as the Dockers kicked the opening five goals.

Scratchy with the ball in the first quarter, the Hawks found their composure after quarter-time and went on a five-goal-to-one run as Tom Mitchell had 18 possessions for the term.

Wingard wizardry on his right foot Chad Wingard conjures a brilliant snap on his non-preferred foot to inch the Hawks one step closer

When Mitchell ran into an open goalsquare late in the quarter, the margin was cut to 14 points and the Hawks looked to have found the formula to overrun the Dockers at home.

An armwrestle ensued in the second half, and ultimately it was the Dockers;' midfielders' ability to get on top that decided the match.

Wayward Fyfe fires in the midfield

After his midfield was beaten convincingly against Carlton, Justin Longmuir sent captain Nat Fyfe into the first centre bounce and left him there for much of the first half. The Dockers didn't compete at a centre bounce without either their dual Brownlow medallist or veteran star David Mundy in attendance during the first half, and it paid off over four quarters, winning the clearances 37-30. The Dockers' young midfielders have shown plenty of promise, but keeping the veteran pair in the middle alongside them is the winning formula right now.

Nat Fyfe gets a handball away. Picture: AFL Photos

Worpel puts the clamp on Brayshaw

Out of form in the opening three rounds, Hawthorn club champion James Worpel was given a defensive role on Andrew Brayshaw and he executed it superbly. What also happened offensively would have pleased the Hawks, however, with the midfielder winning a season-high 22 disposals himself. Worpel has struggled to find his role in a midfield that boasts Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara in top form. He's more than a run-with midfielder, but maybe a string of defensive roles is the way to get the 22-year-old back into his best-and-fairest-winning form.

FREMANTLE 5.6 6.11 10.12 13.18 (96)

HAWTHORN 0.2 5.4 8.8 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Fremantle: Darcy 3, Taberner 2, Colyer 2, Mundy, Chapman, Acres, Walters, Frederick, Sturt

Hawthorn: Moore 3, Wingard, Hartley, Morrison, Phillips, Howe, Lewis, Brockman, O'Brien

BEST:

Fremantle: Fyfe, Mundy, Conca, Cerra, Serong, Darcy,

Hawthorn: Mitchell, O'Meara, Wingard, Jiath, Worpel, Moore

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

SUBSTIRUTES

Fremantle: Stefan Giro (unused)

Hawthorn: Shaun Burgoyne (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Optus Stadium