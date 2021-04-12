Sydney's George Hewett in action against Adelaide in round two on March 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY midfielder Oliver Florent has backed tough nut George Hewett as the man to curb the influence of Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene when the teams clash on Saturday.

Greene has been in blistering form for the Giants in recent weeks, having kicked consecutive bags of five goals and 13 in total for the season.

The Giants' stand-in skipper looms as a crucial player in the Sydney derby, but Hewett shapes as a likely match-up after limiting Richmond superstar Dustin Martin's impact in the Swans' upset win in round three.

"I trust Georgie with my life," Florent said.

"But I think there could be a few of them who could have the job ... most of the defenders will be putting their hands up."

The Swans are one of three unbeaten sides after the first four rounds and are chasing their best start to a season since 2012.

The Giants, meanwhile, are coming off a gritty 30-point win over Collingwood despite a lengthy injury list that includes Stephen Coniglio, Phil Davis, Lachie Whitfield, Matt de Boer and Jesse Hogan.

"We've always had a great derby with them," Florent said.

"We know they'll come out a very hungry team. We know that they'll be ready to go, but so are we.

"We're four and zero at the minute, but the biggest thing for us is not to get complacent. It's good that we're not, we're still hungry to keep going."

The Swans lit up the competition in the first three rounds, with blistering ball movement and high scoring, but were forced to grind out a three-point win over the Bombers.

Florent believes the team's form is as much to do with the enjoyment the group is getting from playing a more positive style as it is because of changes to the gameplan.

"We're not just letting loose, there is a lot of structure that goes with that," he said.

"I'm just loving my footy, and I'm sure everyone is at the moment."