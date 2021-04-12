The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round Four of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Seven charges were laid.

Charges Laid:

Ben Cunnington, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Rory Laird, Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter of the Round Four match between North Melbourne and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Rory Laird, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Kayne Turner, North Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between North Melbourne and the Adelaide Crows, played at Marvel Stadium on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Neville Jetta, Melbourne, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Sam Menegola, Geelong, during the second quarter of the Round Four match between Melbourne and Geelong, played at the MCG on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as a Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jaegar O'Meara, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking Caleb Serong, Fremantle, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between Fremantle and Hawthorn, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jonathon Ceglar, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Michael Walters, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between Fremantle and Hawthorn, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as a Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jack Scrimshaw, Hawthorn, has been charged with Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction) Nat Fyfe, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round Four match between Fremantle and Hawthorn, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Mitchell Lewis, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking Caleb Serong, Fremantle, during the fourth quarter of the Round Four match between Fremantle and Hawthorn, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday April 11.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as a Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.