COLLINGWOOD draftee Finlay Macrae will be unleashed for his AFL debut against West Coast on Friday night.

The No.19 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Macrae was told the news by coach Nathan Buckley to rapturous applause from teammates at training on Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old will replace Taylor Adams in the Pies' midfield rotation with the vice-captain to miss around 10 weeks with a major knee injury.

Macrae impressed for the Pies during pre-season and has been among their best performers in recent VFL practice matches.

He will be the club's third debutant this season after Ollie Henry and Beau McCreery.

The Pies are also considering including back-up ruckman Darcy Cameron against the Eagles and contemplating a proper recall for last week’s medical substitute Levi Greenwood.

Buckley will address the media at 12pm AEST.