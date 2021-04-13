Ben Cunnington bumps Rory Laird during the round four clash. Picture: Screenshot

VETERAN North Melbourne midfielder Ben Cunnington will head to the Tribunal to challenge his one-match suspension for a high bump on Adelaide's Rory Laird.

The incident in last Sunday's match at Marvel Stadium, which the Crows won by 41 points, was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

The Tribunal hearing will take play on Tuesday night at 6pm AEST.

If the dual club best-and-fairest winner Cunnington is successful in having the ban overturned, he will be free to play in Sunday's twilight fixture against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The Kangaroos are the only team still without a win after the opening four rounds of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season.