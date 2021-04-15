THIS year's Brownlow Medal count could be a fight between the veterans.

After the first month of the season, Adelaide's talismanic 30-year-old forward Taylor Walker leads AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, having been tipped to poll best-on-ground votes in three of his first four matches.

Walker has kicked 20 goals from four games to open the year, with his nine votes to start the campaign taking him beyond Melbourne's bullying midfielder Clayton Oliver on seven votes in second place on the Brownlow Predictor.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race for Charlie?

A host of players then sit in joint third with six votes each, including fellow veterans like Port Adelaide midfielder Travis Boak and 35-year-old Fremantle onballer David Mundy.

Also on six votes is 2017 Brownlow Medal winner Dustin Martin, who has been tipped to poll best-on-ground honours in both of Richmond's first two matches to start the year, as well as Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird and Sydney youngster Callum Mills.

Dustin Martin celebrates one of his goals against Carlton in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

But it's Walker who has shocked the field to claim the early lead in the Brownlow Predictor, taking maximum votes following a five-goal performance against Geelong, a six-goal haul against Sydney and another six-goal effort against Gold Coast.

Oliver, in second, has surged clear of the throng of players in third-place after polling three votes for a 37-disposal performance against St Kilda in round two, as well as two-vote games against Fremantle in round one and Geelong in round four.

Last year's Brownlow Medal winner, Brisbane's Lachie Neale, is not yet tipped to win a vote after the side's indifferent 1-3 start to the campaign.