Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal against Gold Coast in round five. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have started the season 5-0 for the first time in 75 years, following a convincing 62-point win over Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Marcus Bontempelli starred in his 150th game (33 disposals and three goals), while Josh Dunkley (37 disposals and two goals) and Adam Treloar (26 disposals and two goals) also impressed in the 17.16 (118) to 8.8 (56) win.

The Bulldogs looked a class above from the get go, with electric ball movement allowing the Dogs to continually surge the ball forward and put the Suns defence under immense pressure.

The Dogs’ star-studded midfield found a stack of the ball in the first term, led by Bontempelli, who finished the first quarter with 11 disposals and two goals.

In the second term, the Bulldogs tall forwards started to take control, with Aaron Naughton and Tim English adding two goals and dominating in the air against an undermanned Suns backline sorely missing injured key defender Charlie Ballard.

But it wasn’t just the talls doing damage. Lachie McNeil kicked a classy running banana goal from the pocket, and then Dunkley and Treloar added another couple to give the Dogs 11 straight goals.

Dunkley's tumbler continues fast start Josh Dunkley has kicked a brilliant tumbling goal to continue the Bulldogs' fast start

Meanwhile, the Suns failed to take their opportunities up forward, kicking 0.3 before finally slotting their first in dying seconds before half time through Jack Lukosius.

But despite being 61 points down at half-time, the Suns refused to wilt.

They brought immense pressure in the third quarter and started to move the ball with speed down the ground, led by the precise kicking of Lukosius.

Gold Coast kicked six goals to two that term, with Ben King and Josh Corbett combining for four goals during the quarter.

However the Dogs restored order with another four goals in the final term to cement themselves at the top of the ladder with their best start to the season since 1946.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.1 11.4 13.9 17.16 (118)

GOLD COAST 0.2 1.3 7.4 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli 3, Dunkley 2, Treloar 2, Bruce 2, Naughton 2, Wood, English, Hunter, McNeil, Liberatore, Scott

Gold Coast: Corbett 3, King 2, Lukosius, Rankine, Sexton

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Dunkley, Treloar, Macrae, Hunter

Gold Coast: Lukosius, Corbett, King, Ellis, Miller

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (back spasms) replaced in selected side by Lipinksi, Williams (shoulder)

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Ben Cavarra (replaced Williams)

Gold Coast: Sam Flanders (unused)