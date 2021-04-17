GREATER Western Sydney has pulled off a stunning last-minute comeback to defeat Sydney 9.17 (71) to 10.9 (69) at the SCG on Saturday.

Trailing from early in the first quarter and missing numerous gettable shots at goal, it looked like the Giants would be unable to bridge the gap until Toby Greene's eighth scoring shot - and his first goal - brought them within a kick with three minutes to play.

SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

An amazing Josh Kelly snap grabbed the lead, but the Swans still had their chances in the last minute - including a 65-metre shot after the siren by Tom McCartin - but couldn't get over the line.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Kelly kicks the game winner Josh Kelly quick snap has put the Giants in front late in the final quarter

It looked as if Greene's waywardness would cost GWS dearly, but the dynamic forward proved he can still produce the goods when needed.

Also proving he's still got it was Lance Franklin who slotted five majors at the other end of the ground, some of them reminiscent of his glory years.

More to come

Buddy at his best in red-time

Lance Franklin has had the familiar strut in his three games this season, but the magic hasn’t quite followed. The Swans superstar stole the show when he kicked the sealer against Essendon, but was arguably even more important for the Swans today as he stepped up whenever the Giants challenged early. This included handy red-time goals in the second and third quarters. The best of these was just before half-time, when Josh Kennedy kicked too short for a mark to be paid, so Franklin spun onto his left boot as he was being tackled 35m from goal near the boundary, and tumbled the ball through for a goal.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy winds back the clock with two in 30 seconds Lance Franklin has wound back the clock with a sublime 30-second period which saw him boot these two majors

Making Hayward while the smoke flies

After bursting onto the scene in 2017 and kicking 50 goals from 40 games in his first two seasons, Will Hayward has struggled with form and injuries the past couple of years. It was still a surprise to see him named as the medical sub in round one, when he didn’t enter the game, and he hadn’t been named in the side again until coming in to replace the injured Isaac Heeney this week. Hayward certainly reminded us what he’s capable of, kicking 3.1, taking contested marks and competing hard. He also kicked the goal of the day, when there was a ball-up in the goalsquare, Sydney’s Sam Reid barely got a hand to the tap but Hayward was the first to respond and kicked the ball out of the air with the outside of his foot to send it through like a banana.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hayward wows with stunning mid-air kick Will Hayward has given the Swans the ideal start to the second half with this mid-air finish

SYDNEY 3.3 6.4 8.8 10.9 (69)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.4 3.7 5.11 9.17 (71)

GOALS

Sydney: Franklin 5, Hayward 3, Papley 2,

Greater Western Sydney: Himmelberg 2, Finlayson 2, Daniels, Riccardi, O'Halloran, Greene, Kelly

BEST

Sydney: Franklin, Hayward, Lloyd, Dawson, Hickey

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly, Hopper, Taranto, Greene, Ward, Daniels

INJURIES

Sydney: Hickey (knee)

Greater Western Sydney: Reid (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Dylan Stephens (replaced Hickey)

Essendon: Matt Buntine (replaced Reid)

Crowd: 33,541 at the SCG