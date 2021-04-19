IT ALL started on Thursday night when Rowan Marshall was a late out. Carnage followed when Matt Flynn didn't get back into the Giants' line-up, Paddy Dow, Deven Robertson and Jordan Clark were omitted while injuries to key players popped up in most games.

For the 11 per cent of teams still riding with Jordan De Goey, in most cases not by choice, they would have been buoyed by him starting in the midfield. Minutes later, he broke his nose and was subbed out of the game through concussion protocols. He will now miss in round six.

He's not alone on the sidelines for the Anzac Day game. Jeremy Howe (hamstring) and Jordan Ridley (concussion) have been ruled out.

It looks like there could be a lot of popular Fantasy players out for round six.

But crisis creates opportunity.

The rollout of the 53 new dual-position players (DPPs) this week should help with trading strategy. Midfielders gaining FWD status will allow them to be moved forward and with some crafty substitution, you should be able to almost trade any player for another, regardless of position (provided you can afford them!).

On this week's podcast, The Traders run through a range of trading scenarios and how to make best out of a bad situation.

In this week’s episode …

3:00 - Josh Dunkley is the highest-scoring player in the game.

5:20 - There was just three points to Jordan De Goey's name when he was concussed.

9:30 - Roy was sweating on Jordan Clark coming on as the medical substitute.

12:30 - Plenty of Fantasy-relevant injuries lead the news out of round five.

15:15 - Could we be without Lachie Jones after tweaking his ankle on Saturday night?

19:00 - Liam Stocker had 160 points in the opening weekend of VFL as Tom Rockliff racked up 142 in the SANFL.

21:45 - The boys chat through the new dual-position player additions.

26:00 - Tom Mitchell joins the show.

28:10 - What makes UTAS Stadium a happy hunting ground for Fantasy scores?

30:30 - When can we expect to see Connor Downie?

34:05 - Tom discusses his new Ball Magnets app.

39:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

42:00 - When should we start looking at players' breakevens in regards to trading them out?

49:10 - Ranking new DPPs Nat Fyfe, Josh Kelly and Lachie Hunter.

55:00 - Is Jarryd Lyons a forgotten man?

57:50 - Dyson Heppell and Lachlan Sholl are great buys at the moment.

