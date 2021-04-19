Bailey Williams in action against Gold Coast in round five. Picture: AFL Photos

THE UNDEFEATED Western Bulldogs will be forced into a defensive reshuffle with Bailey Williams to miss up to a month with a collarbone injury.

Williams was subbed off during the third quarter of last week's big win over Gold Coast with scans later confirming a fracture.

He will undergo surgery on Monday.

"In the third quarter, Bailey came to the bench after a heavy hit to his collarbone," head of sports medicine Chris Bell said.

"Scans have confirmed that he did fracture his collarbone and that required surgery today.

"In the next couple of days, we’ll confirm his plan, but expect him to miss the next two-to-four weeks."

Caleb Daniel looms as the obvious replacement in the back six after the small defender missed the Suns clash through suspension.

Laitham Vadermeer is also expected to be available after he was a late withdrawal on Saturday due to back spasms.

“On the morning of the game, Laitham reported that he had some back spasms,” Bell said.

“He’s come in much better today and we’ll work through a process with Laitham this week to determine his availability – but we expect him to be back playing this weekend.”