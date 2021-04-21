Steven May talks fronts the media at the MCG on April 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has received a big boost for the Anzac Day Eve clash against Richmond with defender Steven May poised to return as the Demons delivered a big selection hint at training on Wednesday.

May trained strongly at Casey Fields after recovering from a fractured eye socket and only needs to tick off concussion protocols later this week in order to tackle Tigers pair Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt.

Meanwhile, coach Simon Goodwin revealed the Demons won't recall both Sam Weideman and Ben Brown in the same side despite the pair combining for 10 goals in their second matches back from injury in the VFL on Sunday.

In a potential pointer towards selection, Weideman lined up in the preferred 'A' team alongside Luke Jackson and Tom McDonald in 18-versus-18 match simulation at training at Casey Fields on Wednesday morning.

Instead, Brown instead played in the 'B' team in a forward line opposed to defenders May, Jake Lever and Adam Tomlinson.

Melbourne defender Steven May shows the extent of the damage to his eye after the round four clash with Geelong. Picture: Instagram

Goodwin admitted he was conscious of not disrupting the forward cohesion that has produced an average of 27 scoring shots per game in the 5-0 start to the season.

"We're certainly not going to bring them (Weideman and Brown) both back, I'll give you that as an answer," Goodwin said before training.

"The team's functioning well, we need to be really careful that we don't adjust too much at once and we keep that chemistry going and keep the balance really strong.

"For one of those guys it's going to be a little bit longer and we'll just continue to monitor how our team's going at AFL level."

Emerging forward Bayley Fritsch hasn't been ruled out of contention to face the Tigers, but he trained away from the main group on Wednesday.

Fritsch missed Sunday's win over Hawthorn with a fractured right hand that remained in a cast at training.

Mitch Brown, who kicked two goals in his first game of the season against the Hawks, was restricted to a stationary bike during the session and appears the most likely forward to fall out.

The blockbuster clash with the Tigers at the MCG will also mark Demons veteran Nathan Jones' 300th AFL match.

