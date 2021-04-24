Nick Daicos of the NAB AFL Academy runs with the ball during the match between the NAB AFL Academy and the Geelong Cats VFL side at GMHBA Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Geelong, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD father-son Nick Daicos continued his standout start to the season as the NAB AFL Academy’s best player in its thrashing loss to Geelong’s VFL side.

The group of the country’s most talented draft hopefuls were belted by the experienced Cats line-up, losing by 130 points at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

Daicos, who had three consecutive best-on-ground performances to begin the NAB League season, was the Academy’s best player with 26 disposals, six clearances and five inside-50s to further underline his standing at the top of this year’s crop.

The son of Magpies great Peter and brother of emerging gun Josh was also the squad’s captain in the 22.17 (149) to 2.7 (19) loss.

Greater Western Sydney Academy member Josh Fahey was awarded the MCC President’s Medal for his 23-disposal showing, which included nine rebound-50s with his penetrating left-footy kicking.

South Adelaide’s Jason Horne, another contender for the No.1 pick alongside Daicos, battled strongly in the midfield with 12 disposals, seven tackles and four clearances.

It was otherwise an underwhelming performance from the Academy, which has been hit with a series of injuries in the past two weeks to key players, including Josh Sinn (hamstring), Ben Hobbs (ankle) and Campbell Chesser (knee).

The Academy’s two goals came through Josh Rachele and Jack Williams, but it was a difficult day for the Academy side as the Cats kicked 15 goals to one after half-time.

Geelong’s first-round pick from last year’s NAB AFL Draft, running machine Max Holmes, was a standout with three goals from 23 disposals.

Jason Horne of the NAB AFL Academy takes a big mark during the match between the NAB AFL Academy and the Geelong Cats VFL side at GMHBA Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Geelong, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

NAB AFL Academy 2.7 (19)

Geelong VFL 22.17 (149)



GOALS

NAB AFL Academy: Rachele, Williams

Geelong VFL: Johnston 4, Smith 4, Holmes 3, McLachlan 2, Narkle 2, Brownless, Chalcraft, Fort, Herbert, Okunbor, Simpson, Tsapatolis



BEST

NAB AFL Academy: Daicos, Fahey, Erasmus, Andrew, Gibcus, Bazzo

Geelong VFL: Smith, Johnston, Stevens, Holems, Constable, Simpson