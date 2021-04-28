THERE'S a four-way tie at the top of leaderboard and the pressure is on ahead of round seven with a number of tough matches. 

Joint leader Daisy Pearce is one out in backing Richmond to upset the Western Bulldogs, while Matthew Lloyd is the only expert to tip Gold Coast against Collingwood. 

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs – 11 points
Collingwood
GWS Giants
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 38

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs – seven points 
Collingwood 
Adelaide
St Kilda
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Melbourne 
Essendon 
West Coast 

Last week: 6
Total: 38

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond – nine points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 38

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 8
Total: 38

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne 
Essendon 
Fremantle 

Last week: 7
Total: 37

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Collingwood 
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast 

Last week: 6
Total: 36

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle

Last week:
Total: 35

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs – four points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Brisbane
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs- 17 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne 
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 33

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 14 points
Gold Coast 
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide 
Geelong 
Melbourne 
Essendon 
Fremantle 

Last week: 4
Total: 32

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 20 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 33

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 32

TOTALS

Richmond 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Collingwood 10-2 Gold Coast
Adelaide 5-7 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 10-2 Hawthorn
Brisbane 1-11 Port Adelaide
Sydney 1-11 Geelong
North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne
Essendon 8-4 Carlton
West Coast 9-3 Fremantle

