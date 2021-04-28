Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THERE'S a four-way tie at the top of leaderboard and the pressure is on ahead of round seven with a number of tough matches.

Joint leader Daisy Pearce is one out in backing Richmond to upset the Western Bulldogs, while Matthew Lloyd is the only expert to tip Gold Coast against Collingwood.

Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.

Don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Western Bulldogs – 11 points

Collingwood

GWS Giants

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 38

NAT EDWARDS

Western Bulldogs – seven points

Collingwood

Adelaide

St Kilda

Geelong

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 38

DAISY PEARCE

Richmond – nine points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 38

CALLUM TWOMEY

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 38

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Western Bulldogs - 12 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 37

KANE CORNES

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 36

DAMIAN BARRETT

Western Bulldogs - 26 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 35

MITCH CLEARY

Western Bulldogs – four points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Brisbane

Geelong

Melbourne

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 34

SARAH BLACK

Western Bulldogs- 17 points

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 33

MATTHEW LLOYD

Western Bulldogs - 14 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 32

MICHAEL WHITING

Western Bulldogs – 20 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Carlton

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 33

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Western Bulldogs - 22 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Melbourne

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 32

TOTALS

Richmond 1-11 Western Bulldogs

Collingwood 10-2 Gold Coast

Adelaide 5-7 Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda 10-2 Hawthorn

Brisbane 1-11 Port Adelaide

Sydney 1-11 Geelong

North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne

Essendon 8-4 Carlton

West Coast 9-3 Fremantle