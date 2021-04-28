THERE'S a four-way tie at the top of leaderboard and the pressure is on ahead of round seven with a number of tough matches.
Joint leader Daisy Pearce is one out in backing Richmond to upset the Western Bulldogs, while Matthew Lloyd is the only expert to tip Gold Coast against Collingwood.
Who else did our experts tip? Check it out below.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Western Bulldogs – 11 points
Collingwood
GWS Giants
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 38
NAT EDWARDS
Western Bulldogs – seven points
Collingwood
Adelaide
St Kilda
Geelong
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 38
DAISY PEARCE
Richmond – nine points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 38
CALLUM TWOMEY
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 38
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Western Bulldogs - 12 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 37
KANE CORNES
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 36
DAMIAN BARRETT
Western Bulldogs - 26 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 35
MITCH CLEARY
Western Bulldogs – four points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Brisbane
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 34
SARAH BLACK
Western Bulldogs- 17 points
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 33
MATTHEW LLOYD
Western Bulldogs - 14 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 32
MICHAEL WHITING
Western Bulldogs – 20 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Carlton
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 33
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Western Bulldogs - 22 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Melbourne
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 32
TOTALS
Richmond 1-11 Western Bulldogs
Collingwood 10-2 Gold Coast
Adelaide 5-7 Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda 10-2 Hawthorn
Brisbane 1-11 Port Adelaide
Sydney 1-11 Geelong
North Melbourne 0-12 Melbourne
Essendon 8-4 Carlton
West Coast 9-3 Fremantle