Josh Dunkley after dislocating his shoulder against GWS in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley will be sent for major shoulder surgery on Tuesday in the hope of a return later this season.

Dunkley twice injured his shoulder in the Dogs' win over Greater Western Sydney on Friday night before undergoing scans on Monday morning after spending time with family in NSW across the weekend.

It is anticipated Dunkley will miss at least three months – with a best-case return slated for the final month of the home and away season.

Dunkley dislocated shoulder sends shivers The Bulldogs have a massive injury concern with star midfielder Josh Dunkley hurting his shoulder in this collision

The star onballer, who last year requested a trade away from the Whitten Oval, has been integral in the Dogs' 6-0 start to the season.

His injury follows a hamstring setback for Lin Jong in the same game, while Tim English will be forced to miss this week's clash with Richmond due to concussion.

English, however, has been cleared of damage to his jaw after a brutal case of friendly fire from teammate, and housemate, Aaron Naughton against the Giants (watch in the player below).