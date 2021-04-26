Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK ZIEBELL scored a season-high 170 on Saturday night and it doesn’t look like his scoring will dry up anytime soon.

The Kangaroo has enjoyed his switch to defence this season and his Fantasy owners are lapping up the scores he’s pumping out. Prior to his 37-disposal and 14-mark game, he had posted scores of 139 and 140 to make him the second highest scoring player this year, just 23 points behind Jack Macrae.

Injuries to Josh Dunkley, Dustin Martin and Lachie Neale will see coaches looking replacements and The Traders suggest we shouldn’t look any further than Ziebell.

On this week’s episode of the AFL Fantasy Podcast, Roy said that he’s never seen a role like this, reminding him of Joel Bowden back in the day. He is the most traded in player so far this week and the boys give him the tick of approval.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Warnie gained an extra three points for his work in the crowd on the weekend.

4:10 - Jack Macrae racked up a massive 159 points to be a worthy captain option to get round six started.

8:15 - Calvin was disappointed in Lachie Sholl's output after being one of the stars of his team in the two weeks prior.

9:00 - Big injury news this week with Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale and Dustin Martin sidelined.

14:15 - Jack Ziebell scored a monster 170. The boys have a lengthy debate as to whether he is a must-have considering he has the most Fantasy friendly role of all-time.

21:30 - Could we see Jamarra Ugle-Hagan make his debut with Tim English out this week?

26:00 - What are the trade options for the injured stars this week.

30:30 - Breakevens are now right up there for Errol Gulden, Braeden Campbell and James Rowe. Is now the time to cash them out?

35:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

42:30 - Can we consider Rowan Marshall as a trade-in opption?

45:45 - Should be move all of the dual-position rookies to the forward line?

49:00 - Who to pick: Jordan Ridley or Dyson Heppell?

52:20 - Clayton Oliver/Steele Sidebottom versus Tom Mitchell/Dayne Zorko.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' round six Fantasy wrap Jack Ziebell racked up the biggest score of the season so far

Get AFL Fantasy updates throughout the season from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.