The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday and Saturday matches of Round Seven has been completed. Six charges were laid with no other incidents requiring an explanation.

Charges Laid:

Luke Parker, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Forceful Front-On Contact against Bradley Close, Geelong Cats, during the second quarter of the Round Seven match between Sydney Swans and Geelong, played at The SCG on Saturday May 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

>> WATCH THE INCIDENT IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jacob Hopper, GWS Giants, has been charged with has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Pushing player into path of an Umpire), Adelaide Crows, during the second quarter of the Round Seven match between Adelaide and the GWS Giants, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday May 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Ben Keays, Adelaide Crows, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Andrew Stephens) during the second quarter of the Round Seven match between Adelaide and the GWS Giants, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday May 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Callum Wilkie, St Kilda, has been charged with Striking Mitchell Lewis, Hawthorn, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between St Kilda and Hawthorn, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday May 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Mitch Robinson, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Connor Rozee, Port Adelaide, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide, played at The Gabba on Saturday May 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Rhys Mathieson, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Sam Mayes, Port Adelaide, during the third quarter of the Round Seven match between Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide, played at The Gabba on Saturday May 1, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.

No charges were laid and there were no incidents that required detailed explanation following the Friday night match between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs, played at the MCG.