WITH the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season up and running, naturally, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is also up and about.

So what's Damo saying about your club? Who is in the firing line? And what's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you?

Oh, and be sure you tune in to AFL Daily as Nat and Damo put the spotlight on all the big issues. Check it out.

IF ...

Texan has already wound back the personal-form clock to 2012 ...

THEN ...

I'm tipping he continues the resurgence with a bag of six in Saturday night's Showdown. And that's exactly what this cross-town rivalry needs right now. It's still the AFL's best rivalry, but it's lost lustre recently.

Crow Taylor Walker celebrates a goal against the Giants in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

many commentators were querying the form of Harris Andrews in the opening rounds of 2021 ...

THEN ...

it was unnecessarily harsh and as of last weekend when he dominated against Port Adelaide, something they won't do again. A two-time All-Australian already, still the comp's best full-back.

IF ...

the endeavour shown in round seven against Essendon was ultra-impressive ...

THEN ...

it must be non-negotiable that that is duplicated on Sunday versus the Bulldogs.

IF ...

the Pies think Ned Guy stepping aside will make things right ...

THEN ...

they're naive. If they think Jeff Browne is going away … he’s not.

IF ...

excuses are being made for some kids at other clubs that a lack of football in 2020 due to COVID-19 has led to slow progress in 2021 ...

THEN ...

that's not the case for Nik Cox, Harrison Jones and Archie Perkins. Loving their impact to this point of the season.

IF ...

last week’s dreadful loss to the Eagles is proven to be an aberration ...

THEN ...

that’s OK, bad results can happen in a season. But if it's proven to be reflective of what happens against the best teams, and there's another one of those waiting this week at the Gabba, it's not what I thought the Dockers were building in 2021.

IF ...

Paddy Dangerfield was shattered yet ultimately accepting of his three-match ban in round one for accidentally KO'ing Jake Kelly ...

THEN ...

after the Bayley Fritsch outcome during the week he'd be entitled to be aggrieved.

IF ...

the Suns are good enough to beat the Swans at home by 40 points and the Pies away by 24 points in the past two weeks ...

THEN ...

they are equipped to defeat the Saints on Saturday at Metricon Stadium. But history says these are the type of matches the Suns throw away.

IF ...

winning two best-and-fairest awards had already entrenched Lachie Whitfield as one of the Giants' finest performers ...

THEN ...

he doubled down on that status with an incredible performance last weekend. First up after dealing with an horrendous injury, a bruised liver, Whitfield was massive in the Giants' third win of the year.

IF ...

the Hawks lose again on the weekend and Jeff Kennett is still true to himself ...

THEN ...

I'd be anticipating a trademark Kennett blow-up along the lines of the one where he said Clarko should be dropped to coach the reserves team. But Jeff seems to have mellowed these days, almost accepting of regular losses. Like North Melbourne.

IF ...

Trac is now contracted on massive coin through to the end of 2029 ...

THEN ...

I hope the Dees have been able to set some cash aside to also keep Kozzy on the books. His is the long-term signature they really need. With Pickett, we’re witnessing the emergence of something we may have never seen before.

IF ...

the coach is adamant "we’re chasing a process not a win … we want to win, but we want to get that process right" ...

THEN ...

that's all well and good and sounds nice. But in a home game against the hapless Collingwood on Saturday, there may not be a better chance in 2021 to actually secure something that has eluded this club in 21 of its past 22 matches – an actual victory.

IF ...

Trav Boak returns this Saturday night for the Showdown ...

THEN ...

it can be guaranteed that the woeful mindset of the Power against Brisbane in round seven will not be repeated against the Crows.

IF ...

Nick Vlastuin's 2020 Grand Final was wrecked when knocked out by Danger and his round one game this year ruined with a knee injury ...

THEN ...

he's at least due to complete a game. Good to see him back for the Friday night game against the Cats.

IF ...

Paddy Ryder stays fit ...

THEN ...

the Saints' season will always be alive.

IF ...

footy clubs sometimes go out of their way to create us-against-them scenarios ...

THEN ...

the Swans may not have to manufacture such a situation this Saturday night, as it looms as real, with coach John Longmire potentially sitting by himself in the MCG box without assistant coaches Jarrad McVeigh, Don Pyke and Dean Cox, due to Sydney's COVID-19 issues.

IF ...

the Eagles are serious about winning a flag this year ...

THEN ...

even with the heap of key player injuries they're carrying they simply win against the Hawks on Sunday.

IF ...

there's a better story this year than that of Buku Khamis - born in a village in South Sudan in 2000, time in a Kenyan refugee camp thereafter, arriving in Melbourne as a six-year-old, AFL debut in round seven, 2021 ...

THEN ...

nah, there won't be

Buku gets his @AFL opportunity.



Grab the tissues, this is special ?? pic.twitter.com/HCo2fYDxRv — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) May 6, 2021

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the Tribunal keeps muddying the waters on what is and isn’t acceptable with head contact ...

THEN ...

maybe it’s time to get rid of it. After the Bayley Fritsch finding during the week, it is again a full blown mystery how certain decisions are reached.