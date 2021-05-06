COLLINGWOOD list boss Ned Guy will step down from his role after this year's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, just months after the club's tumultuous Trade Period.

Guy, who arrived at Collingwood at the end of 2017, was forced to oversee last year's aggressive list overhaul that saw Adam Treloar move to the Western Bulldogs, Jaidyn Stephenson shipped to North Melbourne and Tom Phillips traded to Hawthorn.

Their departures came amid dramatic salary cap constraints that had gripped the Magpies over an extended period, which meant the club was made to part with all three players for little return at the trade table.

'Not a fire sale': Pies' list boss defends shock trade exodus Collingwood's list manager Ned Guy talks to Fox Footy after the Trade Period.

Guy will continue in his position until the Mid-Season Rookie Draft on June 2, with the club's new football boss Graham Wright then set to handle his responsibilities as list manager on an interim basis.

"We’re disappointed to be losing Ned," Wright said in a statement on Thursday.

"His experience as a player manager and list manager, along with his finance background, have been invaluable.

Why Pies fans must prepare for 'mass change' Access All Areas looks at Collingwood's disappointing loss to Gold Coast, and their horror past eight months

"Recalibrating our player payments structure was a tough and necessary job. Our future payments profile is healthier in large part to him. In years to come his achievements will become clearer.

"I'm pleased he can stay with us until after the draft – he will always be welcome at Collingwood – and as disappointed as we are to be losing him, I wish him well on his new direction."

There has been plenty of unrest at Collingwood over the past nine months with Guy's resignation following Eddie McGuire's decision to quit in February after the controversial release of the club's Do Better report.

Adding to the drama, Collingwood is second last on the ladder this year and coach Nathan Buckley is without a contract beyond this year.