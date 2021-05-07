John Longmire speaks to other Sydney coaches during a training session in Melbourne on April 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY'S trio of assistant coaches caught up in Sydney's latest COVID-19 outbreak have been given clearance to join the team in Melbourne for Saturday night's date with the Demons.

AFL.com.au understands Don Pyke, Jarrad McVeigh and Dean Cox will board a Sydney-Melbourne flight on Friday afternoon.

The key assistants didn't travel with the team after visiting a cafe near the Swans' headquarters on Monday which had been declared a hotspot location.

After testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the week, they were granted permission to fly on Friday.

In a further measure, while it is not an official requirement, Pyke, McVeigh and Cox, will undergo a further COVID-19 test and isolate upon arrival in Melbourne.

The Swans had been planning to access the coaches remotely should they have been forced to stay in New South Wales.

"We just need to make sure the involvement the remote coaches have, their interaction with the coaches at the MCG works - and be pretty clear early days if it doesn't then move to another solution," chief executive Tom Harley said.

"There's no playbook for this.

"There's a fair bit to work through; this is as far as I know hasn't been attempted before."

The Swans, who are preparing to welcome back superstar forward Lance Franklin this weekend, hastily arrived in Melbourne on Thursday night, earlier than scheduled, to prepare for the game against the Demons at the MCG and avoid any worsening health situation in NSW on Friday.

Franklin has missed the last two games due to bone bruising on his knee.

But he travelled with the Swans to Melbourne and is on track to play his first game at the MCG since 2018.

FULL STATEMENT Changes to round eight after NSW COVID outbreak

Harley said Franklin had done everything possible to recover from his latest setback.

"Clearly there's a management element with all of our players but this was a contact, unpreventable type of injury," Harley said.

"He's done a power of work, as (Swans coach) John (Longmire) said on Monday, and he's fully preparing to play tomorrow night."

The 34-year-old missed the entirety of last year's COVID-19 disrupted season due to hamstring and knee injuries.

Franklin played just 10 games in 2019, but in three matches so far this year he has kicked 11 goals as the Swans have shot into finals contention.