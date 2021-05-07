Liam Duggan of the Eagles in action during round six, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast expects to be without premiership defender Liam Duggan for at least five weeks after he underwent minor knee surgery on Friday.

Duggan, who had moved into the midfield at times this season to cover injuries, is expected to return after the Eagles' round 13 bye if he makes a successful recovery.

The "clean-up" surgery will see him miss Sunday's clash against Hawthorn at the MCG as well as matches against Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Essendon and Carlton.

The 24-year-old was a notable omission for Thursday's main training session and went under the knife on Friday as the Eagles flew out for their first game at the MCG since 2019.

He joins a growing injury list that includes star midfielders Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis), who are each targeting returns either side of the mid-season bye.

Tom Barrass embraces Luke Shuey of the Eagles after a win during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Premiership defenders Jeremy McGovern (groin), Tom Barrass (shoulder) and Shannon Hurn (calf) are also sidelined but will return inside the next fortnight.

All-Australian forward Liam Ryan is tracking ahead of schedule in his recovery from a shin injury and could return in the next one to two weeks.

Duggan had averaged a career-high 21.4 disposals and played every game this season, bringing a defensive edge to the midfield when used there and switching back when required.

He will likely be replaced against the Hawks by youngster Luke Foley, who has impressed at WAFL level and is in line to play his second AFL game.

Ruckman Bailey Williams flew with the team to Melbourne on Friday and is expected to replace injured big man Nathan Vardy.

First-year midfielder Luke Edwards also travelled with the Eagles on Friday and is yet to debut.