AN ELECTRIC performance from Jordan De Goey has helped Collingwood snap a five-game losing streak with an 18-point win over a spirited North Melbourne outfit on Saturday.

After a poor performance against the Suns last week, De Goey returned to form with 6.3 and 17 touches in the 14.10 (94) to 11.10 (76) win.

Darcy Moore was moved back into defence and starred with 26 disposals and 17 marks, while Brayden Maynard also impressed down back with 32 disposals.

Highlights: North Melbourne v Collingwood The Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round eight

The first term was played at a frenetic pace, with neither side afraid to move the ball quickly from end to end.

De Goey caused headaches for his direct opponent Aiden Bonar in the first quarter, slotting through the Pies’ first two goals of the game early in the term.

Captain Scott Pendlebury started up forward and also hit the scoreboard early after capitalising on a Luke Davies-Uniacke fumble in defence.

Pendlebury kicks his first of the season It took 8 rounds but Scott Pendlebury made sure his first goal of the season was a good one with this snapping finish

North Melbourne was ferocious in the first term, but the move of Moore into defence immediately bolstered the Collingwood backline and helped keep the Roos to two goals in the quarter.

KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

After a couple of misses in front of goal to start the second term from the Roos, De Goey made them pay by slotting his third goal to extend the Pies’ lead.

Ruckman Tom Campbell followed with a much-needed goal for North, but De Goey and Pendlebury continued to dominate up forward and kicked the next two.

De Goey bounces back with two early goals After a week of heavy scrutiny, Jordan De Goey has responded by kicking the first two goals against the Roos

Brody Mihocek soon joined the party, soccering through a major running into the goalsquare and following with another to put the Pies 30 points up at the main break and well in control.

But the Roos refused to go into their shell. In a stirring start to the third quarter, North Melbourne kicked the next four goals through Stephenson, Tarryn Thomas, Charlie Lazzaro and Kayne Turner to cut the lead to six points.

Suddenly, Collingwood found itself unable to cope with North’s phenomenal pressure and quick ball movement.

Turner makes it four in a row for Roos Kayne Turner has continued North's huge momentum swing as he kicked their fourth unanswered goal of the quarter

The Pies badly needed someone to turn the tide, and Will Hoskin-Elliott delivered with a classy running goal to stem the bleeding.

From there, the Pies began to regain ascendancy with three of the next four goals to enter the final break 27 points up.

Cameron Zurhaar gave North Melbourne hope with the first goal of the last quarter, but while the Roos continued to push hard, they could not get over the line and remain winless this season.

Stephenson settles the nerves early

Jaidyn Stephenson would have been desperate for an early goal to steady the nerves in his first game against his former club. On Saturday, he got his wish courtesy of a rare deliberate behind free kick. While John Noble’s handball through the goals was delivered under pressure, he was well outside the goal square and the umpire ruled it was deliberate. Stephenson was the beneficiary of this early gift, and kicked truly from point-blank range to deliver North’s first goal.

Stephenson makes Pies pay for costly error Jaidyn Stephenson has made his former side pay for John Noble's costly error to boot North's first

Pendles still has the magic

Scott Pendlebury is now in the twilight of his decorated career, but he proved against North Melbourne he has lost none of his ability to mesmerise his opponents. In the second term against the Roos, Pendlebury received the ball inside 50, spun his way past two North Melbourne players and coolly slotted one of the goals of the game. Along with De Goey, Pendlebury was instrumental up forward in setting up Collingwood’s 30-point half-time lead and the skipper could prove to be a handy threat in front of goals for the rest of the season.

Pendles wows with turn and goal Scott Pendlebury has quickly doubled his 2021 goals tally with this sublime turn and goal

Moore shores up Magpie defence

For weeks, Collingwood fans have been imploring coach Nathan Buckley to move Darcy Moore back into defence and on Saturday their calls were answered. The move paid immediate dividends, with Moore recording nine touches and 193 metres gained in the first term. He finished the match with a career-high 28 disposals, 19 marks, 11 intercepts and 480 metres gained, working well in tandem with Brayden Maynard. All-Australian defenders don’t grow on trees, and Pies’ fans will be hoping Saturday’s performance puts the Darcy Moore forward experiment to bed once and for all.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 3.6 8.7 11.10 (76)

COLLINGWOOD 3.2 8.6 12.10 14.10 (94)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Stephenson 2, Thomas 2, Mahony 2, Zurhaar 2, Campbell, Lazzaro, Turner

Collingwood: De Goey 6, Cameron 3, Pendlebury 2, Mihocek 2, Hoskin-Elliott

BEST

North Melbourne: Ziebell, Hall, Stephenson, Thomas, Menadue

Collingwood: De Goey, Moore, Pendlebury, Cameron, Maynard

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Bonar (ankle)

Collingwood: Murphy (concussion) Roughead (head knock)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Will Phillips (replaced Bonar)

Collingwood: Callum Brown (replaced Murphy)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium