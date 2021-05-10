North Melbourne's Jaidyn Stephenson tackles Collingwood's John Noble in their round eight clash on May 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WINLESS North Melbourne's injury-decimated season has continued with recruit Jaidyn Stephenson breaking his wrist.

The 2018 NAB AFL Rising Star winner suffered a hairline fracture to his scaphoid in Saturday's 18-point loss to former side Collingwood and will have surgery on Monday night.

He is expected to miss up to six weeks.

"Jaidyn reported some soreness in his wrist post-game and was sent off for immediate scans," North footy manager Brady Rawlings said.

COACH PRESSURE GAUGE UPDATE: The heat has shifted Mitch Cleary joins Nat Edwards to reveal the latest instalment of his coach pressure gauge for season 2021

"A very fine fracture was detected and a specialist advised surgery was required.

"Jaidyn can't recall a specific incident when the injury took place and will now be out for about six weeks."

The 18th-placed Roos' on-field woes have been exacerbated by injury this year, with the likes of Jed Anderson (ankle), Aiden Corr (toe), Kyron Hayden (hamstring), Luke McDonald (pectoral), Flynn Perez (knee), Jared Polec (hamstring) and Robbie Tarrant (kidney) in the rehab group.

Stephenson makes Pies pay for costly error Jaidyn Stephenson has made his former side pay for John Noble's costly error to boot North's first

Will Walker has now joined them after fracturing his thumb in the VFL.

"Our depth is being challenged," Rawlings said.

"Attrition is part of the game and is not unique to our club. With it comes great opportunity for our younger players to step up and take their chances.

"We had Trent Dumont perform well in the VFL on Saturday, as well as Tristan Xerri and Taylor Garner, and want to see Eddie Ford make his debut in the near future.

"Bailey Scott and Atu Bosenavulagi were emergencies on the weekend and have fresh legs so we expect them to be available this week."

Stephenson has been a shining light in a tough year for the Roos, playing primarily on a wing with stints up forward, averaging a career-high 19.3 disposals and kicking 10 goals from his eight matches.