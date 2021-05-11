Tom Rockliff after Port Adelaide's preliminary final loss to Richmond at Adelaide Oval on October 16, 2020. Picture: Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has revealed veteran midfielder Tom Rockliff is in hospital with deep vein thrombosis.

The 31-year-old, who is currently recovering from an MCL sprain in one knee and a procedure on the other after tearing the medial meniscus, was immediately sent for an ultrasound after presenting at the club on Monday and reporting the acute onset of calf pain.

The ultrasound confirmed the deep vein thrombosis and his condition will be monitored in hospital in the short term.

THEY WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER Inside Port's Showdown

It is horrible luck for Rockliff who has been out of favour this season but put himself back into contention for a senior recall after starring for the Port Adelaide Magpies in a game against Woodville-West Torrens on May 2.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Exchange: Outside All-Aus chances, SA club takeaways Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey ask and answer all of the big questions after round eight

In that game, Rockliff picked up 34 disposals before landing awkwardly and injuring both his knees.

Scans later revealed the veteran ball-winner had injured both of his knees in the same incident.

The first scan showed a medial ligament sprain and that would sideline him for at least six weeks. Rockliff's right knee becoming painful and swollen in the following days.