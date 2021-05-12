AS MUCH as I hate to say it, it’s time to start factoring in the byes when considering trade options.

Ideally, your team will be heavier in the back end to allow you to target upgrades coming off rounds 12 and 13.

That certainly adds life expectancy in our teams for the likes of young guns like James Jordon (MID, $471,000) and Chad Warner (FWD/MID, $516,000) who have their bye in round 14, which on paper, would be the best time to offload them to a premium coming off one of the first two byes.

Lots of good teams are heavy in the round 12 bye, so keep an eye on it and balance your team accordingly.

Round 12: Roos, Suns, Giants, Power, Cats, Hawks

Round 13: Tigers, Dogs, Eagles, Lions, Blues, Bombers

Round 14: Crows, Saints, Swans, Pies, Dockers, Demons

As we rejoice the return of Thursday night team selections, well at least for 17 of the clubs, many coaches are already having their hands forced with the news that popular selections Jaidyn Stephenson (FWD, $591,000) and Shai Bolton (FWD/MID, $652,000) will be missing due to injury and need to be traded.

Value picks such as Connor Rozee (FWD, $495,000) and James Harmes (DEF, $515,000) via DPP look like great patch up jobs.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $633,000) +$50,000

Jacob Weitering (DEF, $570,000) +$47,000

Jordon Sweet (RUC, $244,000) +$44,000

Charlie Cameron (FWD, $420,000) +$43,000

Tom Cameron (FWD/RUC, $349,000) +43,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Taylor Walker (FWD, $547,000) -$69,000

Patrick Naish (MID, $332,000) -$55,000

Dustin Martin (FWD/MID, $590,000) -$47,000

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $516,000) -$44,000

Shaun Higgins (MID, $572,000) -$43,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jordon Sweet (RUC, $244,000) - 12

Riley Collier-Dawkins (MID, $232,000) - 10

Ryan Byrnes (MID, $240,000) - 10

Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) - 4

Matthew Owies (FWD, $223,000) - 1

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 191

Luke McDonald (DEF, $635,000) 157

Dylan Shiel (MID, $722,000) 155

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $670,000) 155

Taylor Adams (MID, $752,000) 152

BUY

James Harmes

MELBOURNE

DEF, $515,000

The hard nosed Dee made a successful return from injury, and in the role we wanted to see, spending plenty of time in the middle. He had 31 touches and seven tackles on his way to 100. This gives him a break even of just 44, he has the bonus of a round 14 bye and is in the mix for the Rollin’ 22 defenders.

Caleb Daniel

WESTERN BULLDOGS

DEF, $573,000

The creative Dog has officially bottomed out in price following a $2K price drop after scoring 92 against the Blues. He was saved by a huge last quarter where he returned to the back half following a failed move forward for the first three quarters. He now carries a BE of just 75.

Connor Rozee

PORT ADELAIDE

FWD, $495,000

After a shaky start to the year marred by injury, the young gun appears to be hitting his straps and his BE of just 35 suggests the time is right to bring him in. His season high 105 in the Showdown leaves him with a three game average of 86. Bargain.

Also consider: James Worpel, Aaron Hall, Caleb Poulter.

HOLD

James Jordon

MELBOURNE

MID, $471,000

The mature age Dee is making the most of the opportunities that have opened up in the midfield and his scoring has reflected that with 91 and 95 the past two weeks which gives him a BE of just 30. He is a tackling machine, recording 15 the past two weeks which is great for job security.

Chris Burgess

GOLD COAST

DEF/RUC, $327,000

The under sized ruck isn’t setting the world on fire but he continues to keep the scores ticking over and more importantly, as we approach the byes he keeps getting a game. He has a BE of just 35 which will also ensure more growth.

Chad Warner

SYDNEY

MID/FWD, $516,000

The popular Swan has been outstanding this season, averaging 78 to go with a price increase of $320. Now although his scoring and price increases have slowed, he has the valuable round 14 bye and a great matchup this week against the Pies which are both incentives to hold.

Also consider: Patrick Cripps, Dan Houston, Bailey Smith.

SELL

Taylor Walker

ADELAIDE

FWD, $547,000

If you didn’t offload the Crows big forward last week, his score of 20 in the Showdown all but confirms that trading him out needs to be a priority. His price dropped a total of $69K following that effort and he now carries a BE of 148 into this week's match up against the Eagles.

Errol Gulden

SYDNEY

FWD/MID, $460,000

The Swan young gun has done his job and it’s time to move him on before his price continues to drop. It looks like he could do with a rest in the near future after collecting just nine possessions and taking no marks for a season low 44. He has a BE of 88 leading into this week's game.

Deven Robertson

BRISBANE

MID/FWD, $345,000

The Lion youngster is going to be a gun in the future but as of now, could be used as part of an upgrade trade to a fallen premium. He has scored just 44 and 36 the past two weeks while playing under 70 per cent game time on both occasions.

Also consider: Zac Williams, Lachie Fogarty, Adam Saad.

