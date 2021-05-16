Mitch Brown, Luke Dunstan and Charlie Constable all starred in the second-tier competition this weekend. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane - Thursday, May 13, 7.10pm, Metricon Stadium

Big-bodied midfielder Cameron Ellis-Yolmen starred in Brisbane’s 60-point win over Gold Coast on Thursday night, finishing with 39 disposals and seven tackles in his first VFL game for the year.

Also playing his first VFL game this season was youngster Tom Joyce, who collected 37 disposals and took six marks.

Another youngster Carter Michael was impressive with 32 disposals and 12 marks playing across half back.

Up forward, ruckman Henry Smith kicked three goals, while draftee Blake Coleman kicked a goal from 13 touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood - Saturday May 15, 4.45pm, SCG

Draftee Finlay Macrae impressed with 20 disposals and five tackles in Collingwood’s 33-point loss to Sydney in the VFL on Saturday.

Big man Mason Cox kicked two goals from eight touches, while also winning 12 hitouts.

Youngster Trent Bianco laid an equal game-high seven tackles, while collecting 18 disposals.

Another youngster Will Kelly kicked a goal from nine touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Frankston - Sunday May 16, 2.05pm, Windy Hill

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Geelong - Saturday May 15, 2pm, Casey Fields

Midfielder Charlie Constable has continued his push for senior selection with a game-high 26 touches and seven marks in Geelong’s heartbreaking one-point loss to Casey on Saturday.

Veteran Josh Jenkins followed a seven-goal performance in the VFL last week with 3.2 against the Demons.

Ruckman Darcy Fort also continued his promising VFL form with 15 disposals, 19 hitouts and a goal.

Fellow ruckman Rhys Stanley finished with a goal from 14 disposals, along with 16 hitouts.

Youngster Oscar Brownless laid a game-high nine tackles and had 14 disposals, while Sam De Koning kicked a goal from 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane - Thursday, May 13, 7.10pm, Metricon Stadium

Placed in a new role off half-back, Brayden Fiorini impressed with a team-high 32 disposals and 1.1 in Gold Coast’s 60-point defeat to Brisbane on Thursday night.

Suns’ Academy product Joel Jeffrey impressed up forward with 3.3 from 18 touches.

Midfielder Will Brodie was busy with 27 touches and seven tackles, while veteran rookie Jarrod Harbrow collected 23 disposals.

Forward Alex Sexton finished with 2.2 and 19 touches in his first game in four weeks.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v GWS Giants - Saturday May 15, 2.35pm, Swinburne Centre

It was a dirty day for GWS in the VFL, going down to Richmond by 97 points, but midfielder Nick Shipley impressed with a team-high 24 touches and four tackles.

Defender Jacob Wehr also found a fair bit of the ball, finishing with 19 touches and five marks.

Big man Zach Sproule responded to his omission from the seniors with 18 touches, five tackles and five hitouts.

Youngster Will Shaw kicked a goal from 14 touches.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v North Melbourne - Sunday May 16, 12.05pm, Box Hill City Oval

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Geelong - Saturday May 15, 2pm, Casey Fields

Key forward Mitch Brown starred up forward for Casey on Saturday, finishing with 4.3, 17 disposals and 11 marks in the Demons’ thrilling one-point win over Geelong.

Youngster Tom Sparrow collected a team-high 25 disposals and laid five tackles.

Also finding plenty of the ball was small defender Neville Jetta, who finished with 22 disposals.

Defender Jay Lockhart finished with 18 disposals and six marks, while Majak Daw kicked 1.1 from 11 touches and won 27 hitouts.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill Hawks v North Melbourne - Sunday May 16, 12.05pm, Box Hill City Oval

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v GWS Giants - Saturday May 15, 2.35pm, Swinburne Centre

There were several standout performances in Richmond’s comprehensive 97-point win over GWS in the VFL, including from Callum Coleman-Jones, who finished with 5.1 from 19 disposals and 16 hitouts.

Midfielder Josh Caddy was another standout with 32 disposals, seven tackles and two goals.

Two players who also found plenty of the ball were Will Martyn (28 disposals) and Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (27 disposals).

Ruckman Mabior Chol kicked 1.1 from 18 touches, while also recording 22 hitouts.

Youngster Sydney Stack kicked 2.1 from 18 touches

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Williamstown - Saturday May 15, 2.30pm, Trevor Barker Beach Oval

Midfielder Luke Dunstan has continued his scintillating VFL form, finishing with 36 disposals, 10 marks and 2.1 in Sandringham’s nine-point win over Williamstown on Saturday.

He wasn’t the only player to rack up big numbers and hit the scoreboard, with former Roo Mason Wood kicking 2.1 from 29 disposals.

Key forward Shaun McKernan impressed up forward with 3.1 and five marks.

Co-captain Jarryn Geary made his return from injury and finished with 18 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Collingwood - Saturday May 15, 4.45pm, SCG

Midfielder Ryan Clarke had a day out against Collingwood in the VFL on Saturday, kicking 3.2 and collecting 40 disposals in Sydney's 33-point win over Collingwood.

Also finding plenty of the ball was youngster Dylan Stephens, who racked up 37 touches and took six marks.

Small forward Lewis Taylor continues to push for senior selection with 29 touches and a goal, while Sam Gray impressed with 31 disposals.

Ruckman Callum Sinclair kicked two goals from nine disposals, while also winning 16 hitouts.

Irish import Colin O’Riordan finished with 27 disposals and nine marks.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Bye

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Bye