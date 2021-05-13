WEST Coast will make a call on Willie Rioli's future at the club "in the next week or so", with coach Adam Simpson confident he would be able to trust the premiership forward if he was allowed to return.

Rioli's AFL future hangs in the balance after he was caught with cannabis at Darwin Airport last month, escaping with a good behaviour bond after fronting court on Wednesday.

The Eagles' players are set to be consulted in the coming days on whether Rioli should return to the club, with the ultimate decision on the 25-year-old's future resting with the club's board.

"We’re working through it as a club, getting more facts and speaking to all the stakeholders. We’ll make a call on Willie’s future in the next week or so," Simpson said on Thursday.

"I’ll be having further conversations in the next couple of days to talk to the players to see how they feel.

"It can’t be that big a distraction that it takes our focus off where we’re at in our season, but we do need to get some clarity on how everyone is feeling."

Willie Rioli with his lawyer Dominic McCormack at the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Picture: Aaron Bunch, AAP

Simpson said Rioli's conduct was "really disappointing" but he had empathy for the skilful forward, who has spent more than 18 months away from the club since being banned for tampering with a urine sample.

He said whether Rioli could be trusted again was "up for discussion", but he believed he would be able to rely on the banned star.

"Personally, yes, but that doesn’t mean I represent the whole club on that position," Simpson said.

"We’re a pretty empathetic industry and people make mistakes. It’s just to what level.

"We think we’ve got a really strong culture and it’s not built off one person, and one person’s mistakes.

"But we’ve got to keep working on trust, and having him around is a different situation as well. We just haven't seen him for so long."

Simpson said the Eagles were yet to receive feedback from the AFL on the League's position on Rioli, who was due to return to the club on June 20 to start training before being eligible to play in round 23.

The coach said the Eagles first became aware of Rioli's pending court appearance when contacted by media on Friday, but they were unable to reach Rioli over the weekend.

Meanwhile, key defenders Tom Barrass (shoulder) and Jeremy McGovern (groin) are poised to return from injury against Adelaide on Sunday.

Shannon Hurn (calf) and Liam Ryan (shin) have been ruled out for the clash at Optus Stadium, while key forward Josh Kennedy (calf) appears unlikely but has not been ruled out.

"Barrass and McGovern look like they'll be OK. Josh Kennedy did some laps but did the first couple of drills, so that's pleasing," the coach said.

Asked if young tall Harry Edwards would make way if the defensive duo returned, Simpson admitted there would be a squeeze but said he was open to playing all three.

Crowd capacity will return to 100 per cent for Sunday's clash after Western Australia premier Mark McGowan lifted restrictions following games without crowds in rounds six and seven.