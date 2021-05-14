Geelong's Cam Guthrie tackles Port Adelaide's Tom Jonas in the qualifying final in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

THURSDAY night footy will return in round 13, with a blockbuster clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong to kick off at least three weeks of matches in the marquee slot.

The clash of premiership contenders at Adelaide Oval will be followed in round 14 by a Thursday night blockbuster between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium.

Round 15 will then see Brisbane take on Geelong at the Gabba, with the fixture for round 16 onward yet to be released.

The AFL detailed the full fixture for rounds 13 to 15 on Friday, with other highlights including a Friday night clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs in round 14 at GMHBA Stadium.

Collingwood and Melbourne clash on Queen's Birthday for the Big Freeze at the MCG in round 13, while the Saturday night game will see St Kilda and Adelaide travel to Cairns to face off at Cazalys Stadium.

Rounds 13 and 14 will include standalone Sunday games due to six teams having a bye in each round.

In round 13, North Melbourne hosts Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena. Hawthorn hosts Essendon at the MCG the following Sunday.

While most teams scheduled for Thursday night matches will be coming off a bye, Brisbane will play the marquee slot in round 15 off a five-day break. Opponents Geelong will have a six-day break.

ROUND 13

Thursday, June 10

Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Friday, June 11

Sydney v Hawthorn, SCG, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 12

Fremantle v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

St Kilda v Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, June 13

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

Monday, June 14

Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Byes: Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Richmond, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

ROUND 14

Thursday, June 17

West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

Friday, June 18

Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 19

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, June 20

Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney

ROUND 15

Thursday, June 24

Brisbane v Geelong, Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

Friday, June 25

Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 26

North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

Collingwood v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Essendon v Melbourne, MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, June 27

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST

Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST