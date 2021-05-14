THURSDAY night footy will return in round 13, with a blockbuster clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong to kick off at least three weeks of matches in the marquee slot.
The clash of premiership contenders at Adelaide Oval will be followed in round 14 by a Thursday night blockbuster between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium.
Round 15 will then see Brisbane take on Geelong at the Gabba, with the fixture for round 16 onward yet to be released.
>> SEE THE FULL R13-15 FIXTURES BELOW
The AFL detailed the full fixture for rounds 13 to 15 on Friday, with other highlights including a Friday night clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs in round 14 at GMHBA Stadium.
Collingwood and Melbourne clash on Queen's Birthday for the Big Freeze at the MCG in round 13, while the Saturday night game will see St Kilda and Adelaide travel to Cairns to face off at Cazalys Stadium.
Rounds 13 and 14 will include standalone Sunday games due to six teams having a bye in each round.
In round 13, North Melbourne hosts Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena. Hawthorn hosts Essendon at the MCG the following Sunday.
While most teams scheduled for Thursday night matches will be coming off a bye, Brisbane will play the marquee slot in round 15 off a five-day break. Opponents Geelong will have a six-day break.
ROUND 13
Thursday, June 10
Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Friday, June 11
Sydney v Hawthorn, SCG, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, June 12
Fremantle v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST
St Kilda v Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, June 13
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST
Monday, June 14
Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG, 3.20pm AEST
Byes: Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Richmond, West Coast, Western Bulldogs
ROUND 14
Thursday, June 17
West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
Friday, June 18
Geelong v Western Bulldogs, GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, June 19
Gold Coast v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
North Melbourne v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Giants Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
Sunday, June 20
Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEST
Byes: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney
ROUND 15
Thursday, June 24
Brisbane v Geelong, Gabba, 7.20pm AEST
Friday, June 25
Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, June 26
North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
Collingwood v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Essendon v Melbourne, MCG, 7.25pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Sunday, June 27
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST
Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST