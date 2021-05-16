THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round Nine has been completed. Seven charges were laid and there were no incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Sam Wicks, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking Darcy Moore, Collingwood, during the third quarter of the Round Nine match between the Sydney Swans and Collingwood, played at the SCG on Saturday May 15, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Changkuoth Jiath, Hawthorn, during the first quarter of the Round Nine match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne, played at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday May 5, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Jack Scrimshaw, Hawthorn, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Round Nine match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne, played at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday May 5, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Jesse Hogan, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Striking Nathan Broad, Richmond, during the second quarter of the Round Nine match between Richmond and the GWS GIANTS, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday May 15, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Toby Nankervis, Richmond, has been charged with Striking Jesse Hogan, GWS GIANTS, during the second quarter of the Round Nine match between Richmond and the GWS GIANTS, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday May 15, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hogan in agony after Nank contact, fireworks sparked Tempers flare after Jesse Hogan goes down in pain following this contact from Toby Nankervis



Tom Lynch, Richmond, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Jack Buckley, GWS GIANTS, during the fourth quarter of the Round Nine match between Richmond and the GWS GIANTS, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday May 15, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Tom Jonas, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Aaron Naughton, Western Bulldogs, during the third quarter of the Round Nine Match between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday May 15, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.