Tom Green celebrates a goal against Richmond in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney youngster Tom Green has picked up his second NAB AFL Rising Star nomination after his performance against Richmond in round nine.

Green, who was nominated in round four, 2020, racked up 24 disposals and kicked a goal in the Giants' heartbreaking four-point loss to the Tigers.

He is the fourth player this year to receive a double nomination after Lachie Sholl, Mitch Georgiades and Luke Jackson.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: Tom Green lights up round nine Watch the highlights and find out why Tom Green gets the NAB AFL Rising Star nom

Green became a member of the Giants Academy when he was 12 and arrived at the club via pick No.10 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

He has played 14 matches since his debut in the opening round of the 2020 season.

WHO'S BEEN NOMINATED? This year's Rising Star class

Green, the grandson of former Richmond legend and four-time premiership player Michael Green, commenced his junior footy with the Marist Australian Football Club in Canberra before joining the Giants Academy and playing in the NAB League in 2019.

His strong performances landed him selection for the Allies at the 2019 NAB AFL Under-18 National Championships.

He achieved All Australian honours following his standout 2019 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships where he was named the Allies MVP after averaging 23.8 disposals, eight clearances and over four tackles per game.