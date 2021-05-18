NORTH Melbourne is hopeful a new course of medication could lead to prized free agency recruit Aidan Corr making his comeback in the second half of the year.

It's understood Corr's toe infection had not responded to previous medical treatment, sparking concern among Kangaroos officials that the defender could miss a large portion of the rest of the season.

However, North Melbourne believes a more specific bout of medication administered recently could be the tonic for Corr's recovery and hopes it will give the club an updated timeline for his return over the coming weeks.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bevo's ball call, Cogs unfazed, will Sam Mitchell leave Hawks? Nat Edwards with all the latest news

Corr has been sidelined for the last seven matches, having hurt his toe in his club debut against Port Adelaide in round one. He played the following week in a defeat to Gold Coast, before contracting an infection soon after.

The complicated issue has clouded the 27-year-old's expected return date for some time, with coach David Noble revealing last week that he had only just returned to stationary duties at training.

But there is optimism Corr could still join a host of other senior players – including Jed Anderson (ankle), Aiden Bonar (ankle), Luke McDonald (pectoral), Jared Polec (hamstring), Jaidyn Stephenson (wrist) and Robbie Tarrant (kidney) – in returning later this year.

MEDICAL ROOM The full AFL injury list

Corr was one of the North Melbourne's most significant signings during last year's trade and free agency period, penning a five-year contract following an impressive 98-game career with former club Greater Western Sydney.

The rebuilding Kangaroos, despite an extensive injury list that has decimated the senior core of the club's list, recorded their first victory of the season last Saturday with a seven-point win over the Hawks.