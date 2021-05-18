Oscar Allen with his full-length arm brace on May 18, 2021. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

YOUNG West Coast star Oscar Allen looks set to take on Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, despite sporting a large, full-length arm brace at training on Tuesday.

Allen, who has previously trained with a smaller guard over his elbow, was managed during a light session on Tuesday, running laps and then kicking and marking without using his right arm.

The brace was required after Allen suffered a ligament problem resulting from a smother in Sunday's game against Adelaide and the Eagles said they were taking a cautious approach with the 22-year-old this week.

He'll be monitored at training later in the week but is expected to face GWS at Giants Stadium on Saturday night.

Star defender Jeremy McGovern missed Tuesday's session and is managing a knee issue that will be tested later in the week.

Teammate Liam Ryan looked in terrific condition on Tuesday as he prepares to return from a shin stress injury after five matches on the sidelines.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ryan does the two step around Gardner for a ripper Eagle Liam Ryan dances his way around Ryan Gardner to thread an impressive goal

The All-Australian forward appears a certain inclusion, darting around the Eagles' Mineral Resources Park base and flying for marks during the session.

He could be joined by premiership skipper Shannon Hurn, who appears to have recovered from a calf injury and jogged laps with the majority of the team that beat Adelaide on Sunday.

A selection squeeze looms in defence if Hurn is selected to play a club record 291st game.

Recruit Alex Witherden has produced excellent form since coming into the team to replace Hurn in round five, while Josh Rotham, Jackson Nelson and Tom Cole have established themselves in defence.

"He (Hurn) is definitely in our best team, so there might be a bit of a squeeze for backmen this week," Cole said.

Shannon Hurn of the Eagles in action during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's the reality of footy sometimes, but it'll be good to have him back there."

Cole described his season as consistent so far, averaging a career-high 14.5 disposals and registering an equal career-high seven rebound 50s against Adelaide on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are expected to reach a decision on the future of premiership forward Willie Rioli this week after he was caught with cannabis at Darwin Airport last month.

Cole expected the players' voices would be heard, but the ultimate decision on the 25-year-old's future rests with the club's board.

"We got consulted last week when it all hit the media just before his court hearing, but nothing really since," he said.

"We care for Willie and we're behind him, but that's not our decision to make.

"We've got a season of footy to play, so we'll focus on that.

"The players voices and decisions will be heard, for sure, but it will be dealt with at a higher level above us."