WEST Coast young gun Oscar Allen is in discussions for a three-year contract extension that will take him through to free agency.

The Eagles key forward is not out of contract until the end of 2022 but AFL.com.au understands the club is in talks with his manager Andrew McDougall from Corporate Sports Australia on an extension.

A three-year extension would see Allen tied to the club through to the end of 2025, when he will qualify as a free agent.

Allen is West Coast's hottest property, as signaled by the club's keenness to open talks well before he reaches the end of his current deal.

He has been groomed as the man to take over the key forward post at West Coast once club champion Josh Kennedy retires.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eagle on the rise: Oscar Allen's best plays of 2021 Check these highlights of West Coast forward Oscar Allen

Allen joined the club as a versatile tall with pick No.21 at the 2017 NAB AFL Draft and has quickly developed into a young star of the competition, with the 22-year-old booting 19 goals from nine games this season making him third in the club's goalkicking behind Jack Darling (26 goals) and Kennedy (20).

The West Australian is currently managing an arm ligament injury, which saw him wearing a brace at Eagles training earlier this week, but is expected to take on Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Seen as a possible future captain, the strong-marking key forward is the key chip in West Coast's plans in coming seasons and a priority re-signing.

The club's chief executive Trevor Nisbett recently said that Allen had committed to re-signing with the Eagles despite significant rival interest.

The Eagles have recently re-signed Dom Sheed to a four-year deal with a trigger for a fourth season and extended gun forward Liam Ryan, and will be focused on attaining the signature of premiership player Liam Duggan, who is out of contract this season.