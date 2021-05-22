The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday match of Round 10 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required detailed explanation.
Charge laid:
Marlion Pickett, Richmond, has been charged with Striking Brandon Starcevich, Brisbane Lions, during the fourth quarter of the Round 10 match between the Brisbane Lions and Richmond, played at The Gabba on Friday May 21, 2021.
In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.
Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.