Clayton Oliver celebrates against the Crows and (inset) Marcus Bontempelli in action against the Saints. Picture: AFL Photos

FRIDAY night's blockbuster clash between the ladder-leading Western Bulldogs and Melbourne won't just pit together two of the best teams in the competition, but also the two of the game's most in-form midfielders.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Dogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli and Demons star Clayton Oliver enter the round 11 heavyweight bout with a healthy lead at the top of the count.

Both players have been tipped to poll eight votes each in their last three matches of the season, surging clear of the chasing pack with Bontempelli officially ahead with 17 votes for the year.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR All the votes here

Oliver is just one vote behind the superstar midfielder with 16 votes, a game clear of Brisbane youngster Hugh McCluggage and improving Essendon onballer Darcy Parish in joint-third.

Bontempelli, who is averaging 26.6 disposals and has kicked 15 goals through the season's first 10 games, has been tipped to poll best-on-ground votes in four matches so far this year and is predicted to poll in a total of seven of his first 10 games.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Clarry v Bont: Red-hot mids sizzling plays of 2021 Check out the highlights of two of the game's most in-form stars

Oliver, who won 38 disposals, 13 clearances and kicked three goals on the weekend, has also been tipped to poll in seven of his first 10 matches but is predicted to have so far won best-on-ground honours in just three games.

McCluggage and Parish are leading the chasing pack, with each player three votes behind Bontempelli after round 10, while Fremantle veteran David Mundy rounds out the top-five with 12 votes.

Western Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae is tied with Melbourne gun Christian Petracca on 10 votes each, with Brisbane's Jarryd Lyons and Essendon's Zach Merrett also tied with that pair.

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin, who is behind Bontempelli and Petracca in favouritism for this year's Brownlow Medal, is predicted to have won nine votes through the season's first 10 games.

17 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

16 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

14 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

14 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

12 David Mundy (Fremantle)

SPORTSBET ODDS

$3.75 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$5 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$7.50 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

$9 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$10 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

$10 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)