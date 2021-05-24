EMERGING key forward prospect Jackson Callow rocketed into NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft calculations on Saturday with a blistering display for Norwood in the SANFL.

The 18-year-old Tasmanian kicked 3.7 from 24 disposals and seven contested marks against an Adelaide's reserves side featuring AFL-listed key backs Fischer McAsey and Josh Worrell.

Callow presents as a readymade option at 195cm and 96kg and remains firmly on the radar of AFL clubs after being overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft.

He is one of more than 500 players who had nominated for the June 2 draft as of last week before the deadline this Tuesday.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan last year likened Callow to Collingwood's Brody Mihocek with his ability to also play down back.

Tasmanian key forward Jackson Callow is one of the best overhead marking forwards in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft Pool

The North Launceston product, who won a Tasmanian State League flag in 2019 as a 17-year-old, crossed to Norwood this season to further his AFL chances. He has kicked 11 goals from seven games and leads the competition with 19 contested marks.

Callow also trained with Hawthorn during the pre-season before the Hawks opted for midfielder Lachie Bramble with Tom Scully's final list spot in the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP).

The Hawks have one selection open following the early retirement of Jon Patton but may look elsewhere given the growth of talls Jacob Koschitzke and Emerson Jeka alongside Mitch Lewis, Tim O'Brien and Jack Gunston.

Collingwood and North Melbourne remain in need of key forwards and each have two picks to utilise, while Fremantle can also take two players if it chooses and may consider a forward after Jesse Hogan's departure.

Callow's Norwood teammate Michael Knoll had the better of Crows ruckman Kieran Strachan on Saturday and is being strongly considered by Gold Coast to fill the Suns' ruck void. If selected, the 203cm ex-Sydney tall would become the first two-time mid-season draftee after being taken by the Swans in the 2019 intake.

Elsewhere, Tyson Stengle kicked three goals for Woodville-West Torrens against West Adelaide after four goals in the state game last week, while Eagles teammate Riley Knight had 27 disposals.

Someone stop this man!



Tyson Stengle has 3 ?? pic.twitter.com/HlIIA3bOQC — SANFL (@SANFL) May 15, 2021

In the WAFL, former Collingwood forward/ruck Corey Gault amassed 50 hitouts in Swan Districts' loss to Subiaco to give recruiters a reminder of his credentials.

Meantime, in the VFL, former Geelong and Port Adelaide tall Wylie Buzza booted four goals in Werribee's monster win over the Northern Bullants, while Ex-Saints speedster Eli Templeton had 40 disposals and kicked two goals for Port Melbourne.