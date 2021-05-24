Round 10 nominees:
- Jack Billings (St Kilda)
- Ben King (Gold Coast Suns)
- Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)
Round 10 voting has closed. Winner to be announced shortly. Round 11 voting opens Monday, May 31 at 3pm.
Check out the three best goals from round ten
