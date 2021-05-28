Lion Charlie Cameron with his trademark 'motorbike' celebration against Fremantle in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Cameron says a chat with coach Chris Fagan was the instigator behind turning around his slow start to the season.

Cameron started the year playing predominantly forward but spending more time in the midfield as the Lions chased speed around the contest.

However, after a 1-3 start, in which Cameron had kicked just four goals, things changed.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Star Lion ends brilliant team play with his third goal Zac Bailey and Lincoln McCarthy combine to give Charlie Cameron first-class service, which he finished with his third goal

"In the pre-season I played through the midfield with (Dayne) Zorko, Lachie (Neale) and Robbo (Mitch Robinson) out (injured)," Cameron said.

"Rounds one and two I played midfield, but I felt tired, and I had a chat with 'Fages' to see where my best footy was and that's in front of goals, or a bit closer to goals.

"I enjoyed my time in the midfield, but playing deep forward has helped my game the last couple of weeks."

It's helped Cameron's game and in turn helped Brisbane's.

The lightning quick forward has kicked 15 goals in the past six rounds, at the same time as the Lions have gone on a six-game winning streak.

Callum Ah Chee, Chris Johnson and Charlie Cameron. Picture: lions.com.au

His chemistry with a potent forward line that includes Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and the under-rated Dan McStay has continued to flourish.

Cameron said Daniher's impact could not be undersold, particularly on his fellow talls.

"When Hippy started (his career) he got the best defender, but he's flourishing now with Joey coming in and Dan having a crack," Cameron said.

"He's floating around, doing his thing and enjoying his footy and getting his opportunities in front of goal.

"We've shown we're a potent enough forward line, everyone gets their time in front of goal - any of us can have a crack on game day."