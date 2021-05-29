Dayne Zorko of the Lions celebrates after kicking a goal during round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LIONS have showed they’re still serious premiership contenders, slicing and dicing a sluggish Greater Western Sydney outfit up in a 64-point victory at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.

Charlie Cameron didn’t take long to strike, booting Brisbane’s first goal in the opening 22 seconds and setting a scintillating tone for the 19.15 (129) to 10.5 (65) victory.

GWS’s injury-riddled backline had no answer for the Lions’ tall forwards early, with Brisbane kicking six goals in the opening term.

The pressure abated as the game wore on, but the Lions’ red-hot start laid the foundation for a resounding victory.

GWS’s day was summed up in an embarrassing passage of play that saw two Giants players colliding when going for a mark before Dayne Zorko cruised through the wreckage to collect the ball and slot a dribbling goal.

Brisbane’s Mitch Robinson was in red-hot form, booting four goals to go with his 30 disposals and 12 marks.

Lions captain Dayne Zorko racked up 35 disposals and two goals, while GWS midfielder Tim Taranto was prolific for the Giants with 36 disposals.

BRISBANE 6.4 10.7 14.10 19.15 (129)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.0 4.1 5.3 10.5 (65)

GOALS

Brisbane: Robinson 4, McStay 2, McCarthy 2, Zorko 2, Bailey, Cameron, Coleman, Daniher, Hipwood, McInerney, McCluggage, Prior, Rich

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly 2, Ward 2, Hill 2, Sproule, Flynn, Finlayson, Hopper

BEST

Brisbane: Robinson, Zorko, Adams, Mathieson, Lyons, Andrews, McInerney

Greater Western Sydney: Ward, Hopper, Taranto, Kelly, Buckley

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Tom Berry (unused)

Greater Western Sydney: Callum Brown (unused)

Crowd: 22,038 at the Gabba