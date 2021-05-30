ON THE BACK of Sunday's efforts, veteran Tiger Jack Riewoldt may have Callum Coleman-Jones nipping at his heels, but he isn't done yet.

As Adelaide charged in the final quarter, Riewoldt soared high, running back with the flight to take an outstanding contested mark and following it up with three late goals to lead Richmond to the 17.9 (111) to 12.11 (83) win.

Second-gamer Coleman-Jones kicked four majors earlier in the game himself, seemingly spurring his senior teammate – who finished with 20 disposals - to great heights.

After a scintillating six-goal first quarter which they led by 24 points halfway through, the Crows managed just two more majors in the following two terms as the Tigers piled on 11 of their own.

But Adelaide wasn't going to lie down, showing the pluck and dare that earned them an upset win over the previously undefeated Melbourne, kicking the first four goals of the fourth quarter to cut the margin from 33 to nine points.

It was at that point Riewoldt took the match by the scruff of the neck.

In a game moved to Giants Stadium due to the most recent COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, the Crows had piled on four quick goals in 15 minutes early as their tall forward line took charge of the game.

The mix of Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe stretched a Richmond defence missing David Astbury, with Walker in particular relishing the absence of the stopper.

By contrast, Adelaide's own undermanned defensive line-up of unheralded trio Nick Murray, Jordon Butts and Tom Doedee initially held up well, with Doedee's marking across half-back particularly outstanding.

The Tigers noticeably lifted their pressure in the second quarter on the back of some strong work from Trent Cotchin, Shai Bolton, Josh Caddy and Mabior Chol in the ruck, before taking the lead just before half-time through Coleman-Jones' second.

Ben Keays (31 disposals, 11 clearances) and Rory Sloane (29) were tireless in the midfield for Adelaide, while Ned McHenry (19) was a constant thorn in Richmond's side.

Sam Berry sat out the second half with concussion after accidentally pulling Nathan Broad down on top of himself in a marking contest.

Second ruck delivers big time

Richmond has previously opted to run with a rag-tag combination of 184cm midfielder Marlion Pickett and key back David Astbury as its second ruck. The pair missed the win against Adelaide due to suspension and Achilles soreness respectively (along with Tom Lynch's knee injury), leading to the inclusion of Mabior Chol and Callum Coleman-Jones. Chol added a new dimension to the ruck and patched up those midfield lapses that had occurred when Pickett or Astbury attended centre bounces.

Walker roars back into Coleman contention

It's an unlikely bunch topping the leading goalkicker count this year, none more so than veteran Crow Taylor Walker, who had a poor 2020. Having started the year in outstanding fashion, he was goalless in round eight before being rested in round nine. A three-goal and a four-goal match have since followed, leading him to re-establish himself in the upper echelon.

Premiership stars prove timely fillip

What was old is new again for Richmond, who were boosted by the inclusions of first-choice midfielders Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Dion Prestia (calf) and Shai Bolton (wrist). Cotchin was an unlikely first goalkicker for the game, crashing packs throughout the match. Bolton and Prestia both started slowly before finishing with 23 and 19 disposals respectively.

RICHMOND 3.1 8.3 14.6 17.9 (111)

ADELAIDE 6.3 7.7 8.9 12.11 (83)



GOALS

Richmond: Riewoldt 5, Coleman-Jones 4, Chol 2, Ralphsmith 2, Cotchin, Bolton, Graham, Martin,

Adelaide: Walker 4, Fogarty 3, O'Brien, Berry, Thilthorpe, Rowe, Scholl



BEST

Richmond: Riewoldt, Short, Cotchin, Martin, Coleman-Jones, Broad

Adelaide: Keays, Sloane, Walker, Doedee, Laird, McHenry

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Adelaide: Berry (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Rioli (unused)

Adelaide: Hamill (replaced Berry)

Crowd: TBC at Giants Stadium