MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver has extended his lead at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award with another scintillating performance.
Oliver continued his rich vein of form with another nine votes as the Dees dominated the Bulldogs to take top spot and premiership favouritism.
The 23-year-old has polled 29 votes out of a possible 30 from his last three and now leads by 11 votes from superstar Dog Marcus Bontempelli and gun Lion Hugh McCluggage.
Forgotten Saint Luke Dunstan, who was playing just his second game of the year, may have cemented his spot in the midfield with a nine-vote performance against North Melbourne, while in-form Sun Touk Miller moved to equal fourth after a perfect 10 against Hawthorn.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne
9 Max Gawn (MELB)
9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
4 James Harmes (MELB)
4 Jake Lever (MELB)
3 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Tom McDonald (MELB)
Collingwood v Geelong
9 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)
8 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
5 Joel Selwood (GEEL)
3 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney
9 Mitch Robinson (BL)
9 Dayne Zorko (BL)
4 Oscar McInerney (BL)
3 Charlie Cameron (BL)
2 Marcus Adams (BL)
2 Daniel Rich (BL)
1 Callan Ward (GWS)
St Kilda v North Melbourne
9 Luke Dunstan (STK)
8 Paddy Ryder (STK)
7 Jack Steele (STK)
2 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
2 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
1 Bailey Scott (NMFC)
1 Ben McKay (NMFC)
Gold Coast v Hawthorn
10 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
5 Ben King (GCFC)
3 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)
2 Izak Rankine (GCFC)
2 David Swallow (GCFC)
West Coast v Essendon
9 Zach Merrett (ESS)
9 Darcy Parish (ESS)
3 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
3 Jayden Laverde (ESS)
2 Cale Hooker (ESS)
2 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
1 Josh Rotham (WCE)
1 Dom Sheed (WCE)
Richmond v Adelaide
10 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
6 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
5 Trent Cotchin (RICH)
5 Shai Bolton (RICH)
2 Callum Coleman-Jones (RICH)
2 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
Sydney v Carlton
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Jake Lloyd (SYD)
4 Harry McKay (CARL)
3 Harry Cunningham (SYD)
2 Josh Kennedy (SYD)
1 Tom Papley (SYD)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
10 Ollie Wines (PORT)
6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
5 Karl Amon (PORT)
4 Robbie Gray (PORT)
3 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)
2 Trent McKenzie (PORT)
Leaderboard
61 Clayton Oliver MELB
50 Marcus Bontempelli WB
50 Hugh McCluggage BL
47 Touk Miller GCFC
47 Darcy Parish ESS
46 Ollie Wines PORT
45 Zach Merrett ESS
44 Samuel Walsh CARL
43 Max Gawn MELB
39 David Mundy FRE
37 Jarryd Lyons BL
36 Taylor Walker ADEL
33 Jacob Hopper GWS
33 Jack Macrae WB
33 Christian Salem MELB
32 Tim Kelly WCE
32 Dustin Martin RICH
32 Christian Petracca MELB
30 Travis Boak PORT
30 Mitch Duncan GEEL
30 Cameron Guthrie GEEL
30 Jake Lever MELB
30 Tom McDonald MELB
30 Nic Naitanui WCE