Clayton Oliver and Max Gawn during the win over the Western Bulldogs in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Clayton Oliver has extended his lead at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award with another scintillating performance.

Oliver continued his rich vein of form with another nine votes as the Dees dominated the Bulldogs to take top spot and premiership favouritism.

The 23-year-old has polled 29 votes out of a possible 30 from his last three and now leads by 11 votes from superstar Dog Marcus Bontempelli and gun Lion Hugh McCluggage.

Forgotten Saint Luke Dunstan, who was playing just his second game of the year, may have cemented his spot in the midfield with a nine-vote performance against North Melbourne, while in-form Sun Touk Miller moved to equal fourth after a perfect 10 against Hawthorn.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

9 Max Gawn (MELB)

9 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

4 James Harmes (MELB)

4 Jake Lever (MELB)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Tom McDonald (MELB)

Collingwood v Geelong

9 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)

8 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

5 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

5 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

3 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney

9 Mitch Robinson (BL)

9 Dayne Zorko (BL)

4 Oscar McInerney (BL)

3 Charlie Cameron (BL)

2 Marcus Adams (BL)

2 Daniel Rich (BL)

1 Callan Ward (GWS)

St Kilda v North Melbourne

9 Luke Dunstan (STK)

8 Paddy Ryder (STK)

7 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)

2 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

1 Bailey Scott (NMFC)

1 Ben McKay (NMFC)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

8 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

5 Ben King (GCFC)

3 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)

2 Izak Rankine (GCFC)

2 David Swallow (GCFC)

West Coast v Essendon

9 Zach Merrett (ESS)

9 Darcy Parish (ESS)

3 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

3 Jayden Laverde (ESS)

2 Cale Hooker (ESS)

2 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

1 Josh Rotham (WCE)

1 Dom Sheed (WCE)

Richmond v Adelaide

10 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

6 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

5 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

5 Shai Bolton (RICH)

2 Callum Coleman-Jones (RICH)

2 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

Sydney v Carlton

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Jake Lloyd (SYD)

4 Harry McKay (CARL)

3 Harry Cunningham (SYD)

2 Josh Kennedy (SYD)

1 Tom Papley (SYD)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

5 Karl Amon (PORT)

4 Robbie Gray (PORT)

3 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

2 Trent McKenzie (PORT)

Leaderboard

61 Clayton Oliver MELB

50 Marcus Bontempelli WB

50 Hugh McCluggage BL

47 Touk Miller GCFC

47 Darcy Parish ESS

46 Ollie Wines PORT

45 Zach Merrett ESS

44 Samuel Walsh CARL

43 Max Gawn MELB

39 David Mundy FRE

37 Jarryd Lyons BL

36 Taylor Walker ADEL

33 Jacob Hopper GWS

33 Jack Macrae WB

33 Christian Salem MELB

32 Tim Kelly WCE

32 Dustin Martin RICH

32 Christian Petracca MELB

30 Travis Boak PORT

30 Mitch Duncan GEEL

30 Cameron Guthrie GEEL

30 Jake Lever MELB

30 Tom McDonald MELB

30 Nic Naitanui WCE