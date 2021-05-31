Brodie Grundy after injuring his neck against Geelong in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruckman Brodie Grundy will be sidelined for at least the next fortnight with the neck injury that forced him to be subbed out of Saturday's loss to Geelong.

And vice-captain Taylor Adams will join him in rehab, with scans revealing he had suffered a fresh setback in his return from a knee injury against Port Adelaide in round 10.

Grundy was taken to hospital on Saturday after feeling pain in his neck and through his arm following a marking contest against the Cats.

While he was released on Saturday night without any major damage, the dual best and fairest was diagnosed with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Grundy will meet with a specialist on Monday for further examination, however he's already been ruled out of this week's date with Adelaide and the Queen's Birthday clash against Melbourne ahead of the Pies' round 14 bye.

Collingwood's Brodie Grundy is subbed out of the match following this incident

Adams was withdrawn from the match against the Cats last week with further scans in recent days revealing he had suffered damage to his knee injury against the Power.

The midfielder originally injured his knee in round four to Greater Western Sydney and was brought back earlier than expected against the Power, where he sustained the new injury.

The Pies are confident it's unrelated to his previous knee injury and have listed him as a two-to-three-week proposition.

Young midfielder Tyler Brown is also awaiting further advice on a shoulder injury that occurred during training last week.

In better news, forward Jamie Elliott will be available to face the Crows after recovering from the leg fracture he suffered in round two against Carlton.

Josh Thomas, who missed against the Cats with an ankle injury, is expected to be available against the Crows. Mason Cox (larynx) and Beau McCreery (calf) are both tests ahead of this week.