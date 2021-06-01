Jade Gresham goes down with an Achilles injury in the round three match against Essendon, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA opened up a further three list spots late on Tuesday, giving them four selections overall in Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

In total, there will be 27 selections available to clubs.

The Saints indicated last week they would be aiming to use just one selection, however moved to open up extra positions to give them extra flexibility with a series of long-term injuries.

Dylan Roberton's retirement opened up one spot, while Ben Paton (broken leg) and Jade Gresham (Achilles) were moved to the inactive list.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Coast moved Jarrod Cameron (ankle) and Daniel Venables (concussion) to the inactive list to give them two selections.

Carlton, too, has officially opened its third spot after placing Sam Philp (groin) on the inactive list.

The Eagles and Blues followed Hawthorn, Brisbane and Essendon who all made list openings in the past 24 hours. The Hawks have moved James Sicily to the 'inactive' list to give them two selections after Jon Patton's early retirement in April gave them an initial spot.

It came after Essendon moved Michael Hurley to the same list on Monday to give them a second pick, while Brisbane followed suit with Cameron Rayner for a solitary selection.

Clubs have until 5pm AEST on Tuesday to move players to the inactive list to give them extra selections, however Geelong has joined in Fremantle in opting not to take part.

Despite coach Alastair Clarkson saying Hawthorn would only take one pick when speaking after the loss to Gold Coast on Saturday night, the Hawks moved Sicily to the inactive list on Tuesday morning.

Intrigue centres around their selections after being heavily linked to emerging 19-year-old ruckman Ned Moyle at pick No.2.

MID-SEASON DRAFT The top 27 contenders

Rivals believe the Hawks are also lining up taking 20-year-old Jai Newcombe with their second pick after the Box Hill midfielder was the only in the 600-plus pool of prospects to nominate specific contract terms.

Hurley's season is almost certainly over after his move to the inactive list. The veteran defender was struck down over summer with a serious hip infection and was reduced to crutches watching teammates in the early parts of the season.

He has since returned to the club and has been progressing well on light duties, albeit with an indefinite timeline around his return.

Michael Hurley at Essendon training in early May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The move to the inactive list has been praised as yet another example of Hurley's selflessness at the Bombers.

By making Hurley inactive, it all but concedes the Bombers have put a line through his season. However, should the 30-year-old make a rapid recovery, he would be able to be lifted to the 'active' list if another player suffered a long-term injury.

Hurley holds a contract for 2022.

The Bombers have shown interest in a pair of forwards overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft – Norwood's Jackson Callow and Murray Bushranger Cameron McLeod. They will also consider Bombers VFL-listed half-back Angus Baker after he trained with the AFL squad over summer.

Richmond last week opened up a spot by moving Ivan Soldo (ACL) to the inactive list and have former St Kilda and Collingwood midfielder Nathan Freeman on their radar.

Collingwood was weighing up whether to move Tyler Brown (shoulder) to the inactive list on Tuesday but declined the option. The Pies have Jackson Callow and Sturt high-flyer Ash Johnson in their sights.

North Melbourne holds the first selection in the reverse ladder format after round 11.

NAB AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER

Round one

1 North Melbourne

2 Hawthorn

3 Collingwood

4 Adelaide

5 Gold Coast

6 Carlton

7 St Kilda

8 Greater Western Sydney

9 Essendon

10 Richmond

11 West Coast

12 Sydney

13 Port Adelaide

14 Brisbane

15 Melbourne

Round two

16 North Melbourne

17 Hawthorn

18 Collingwood

19 Gold Coast

20 Carlton

21 St Kilda

22 Essendon

23 West Coast

24 Melbourne

Round three

25 Carlton

26 St Kilda

Round four

27 St Kilda