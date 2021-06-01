|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Berry
|Concussion
|1 week
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|8-9 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|6-7 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
There's been a big setback for Talia as he neared a return following foot surgery. The key defender felt some soreness in the foot while running last week and is now out indefinitely, depending on how the latest flare-up settles. Murphy has got out of the moon boot following his syndesmosis surgery and is expecting to run on the Alter-G treadmill next week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|10-12 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Hamstring
|Test
|Lachie Neale
|Ankle
|Test
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|12 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
The big watch this week is Neale and Lester, who both got through Tuesday's training session and could be tested as late as Thursday before a decision is made. Berry has made strong progress in his return from a groin problem and has now been given a timeframe for return for the first time – due back after the bye. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Corey Durdin
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|Test
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|5-7 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Lachie Plowman
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful Fisher could be back this week, while Paddy Dow is another on the cusp of a return after making it through a scratch match last weekend. However, Gibbons looks set for a stint on the sidelines while Plowman won't return until after the club's bye. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Larynx
|Test
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Brodie Grundy
|Neck
|2-3 weeks
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Grundy will miss his first game since 2017 after pinching a nerve in his neck against Geelong. While he was cleared of damage, the Pies have ruled him out of at least the next two games before their round 14 bye. Adams is also out until the bye after scans revealed he had suffered a fresh knee injury in his return match in round 10. Brown was due to meet with a shoulder specialist on Tuesday and the Pies are awaiting further detail on Cox's injured larynx. Jamie Elliott, however, has been passed available to return for his first game after fracturing his leg in round two. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Cutler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Eyre
|Concussion
|Test
|Aaron Francis
|Illness
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Devon Smith
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Draper was in the frame to return last week after his ankle injury but the club decided against bringing him into the senior side. Wright looks set to miss another week after being a late withdrawal against West Coast with a calf injury. Hurley has been moved to the club's inactive list, which means he is almost certain to not play this season. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|1 week
|Brett Bewley
|Calf
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Calf
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|TBC
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Taberner
|Ankle
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Switkowski suffered a "low-grade" hamstring injury against Port Adelaide and will miss at least one match. Taberner missed with minor ligament damage and will again be monitored, while Logue is carrying a minor calf strain. The Dockers will welcome Hill back through the WAFL in the coming weeks after an extended period battling soft tissue issues. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mark Blicavs
|Calf
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Guthrie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|1-2 weeks
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Dangerfield is pushing to play against Port Adelaide in the first week after the bye and if not, will return against the Western Bulldogs in round 14. Blicavs' calf will be watched ahead of the round 13 match but it's believed he's escaped serious damage after he was a forced late out against Collingwood. Guthrie should be fit to return, while Simpson, O'Connor and Miers will be close. Mitch Duncan will return against the Power after sitting out against the Pies due to concussion. Stephens is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after another ankle setback. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Hawego Oea
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
With a win against Hawthorn leading into the bye, the Suns are set for more good news on return with Rowell, Bowes and Day all expected to be available for round 13 – although each will have to pass a fitness test next week. Rowell has already missed 10 matches and Day nine. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|1 week
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Toby Greene
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Tom Hutchesson
|Calf
|1 week
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
The bye has come at a good time for the Giants, as a long injury list seemed to finally take its toll in a lacklustre start against the Lions. The rehab room should start to look emptier on the other side of the bye, with superstar forward Greene and fellow leaders Davis and de Boer all nearing a return. Greene’s shoulder injury is recovering quicker than initially expected but captain Coniglio’s ankle is taking longer than hoped to improve. Inaugural Giant Adam Kennedy has returned from a long-term shoulder injury and joined his teammates in a scrimmage against Richmond last week. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|1 week
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Concussion
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
The Hawks look set to have a host of players available after their bye this weekend. Sicily was moved to the long-term injury list this week as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Ed Langdon
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|3-4 weeks
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Deakyn Smith
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron vandenBerg
|Quad
|Test
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
The Demons will be without Langdon this week, while Viney also appears unlikely to return for a blockbuster clash with the Lions. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|3-5 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Test
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will use the bye to hopefully get a host of players fit. Among them will be Hayden, McGuinness, Polec and Stephenson. However, Walker has suffered a corkie after returning from a thumb injury. Tarrant wasn't able to return through the VFL last week due to all games being postponed, but has been training strongly. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|Assess
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Clurey
|Jaw
|4 weeks
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jarrod Lienert
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Orazio Fantasia has undergone arthroscopic surgery to address a left knee issue he had been playing through. Burton pulled up sore after jarring his knee against the Dockers but is hopeful of being available after the bye. Lienert suffered concussion in the SANFL and will now follow AFL concussion protocols. Butters is expected to start running this week after recent surgery around his left knee. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Achilles
|1 week
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Patrick Naish
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Scans have revealed Nankervis sprained his PCL in the opening centre bounce of the win over GWS. Edwards looks likely to be an inclusion for the big Dreamtime in the West clash against Essendon, having missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Marlion Pickett is now available after serving his one-match suspension for striking. Astbury was a late withdrawal from the squad of 26 with Achilles soreness and will be rested again this week. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Groin
|Test
|James Frawley
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Zak Jones
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Darragh Joyce
|Concussion
|Test
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rowan Marshall
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Clark, McKernan and Frawley face tests after they injured themselves late in the preparation ahead of last week's win over North Melbourne. Kent suffered another concussion setback at training last week in his bid to return from a big hit earlier in the VFL season. Jones returned to running on Tuesday, while Marshall remains a little way off. Joyce is also a test after sustaining concussion in the last VFL match before the COVID-19 break. The Saints have officially ruled Carlisle out for the season. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|5-6 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Eye
|Test
|Errol Gulden
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Knee
|Test
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Calf
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Ruckman Hickey missed the win over Carlton after copping another knock to the knee he first injured in round five, but is expected to be available to take on St Kilda. Fox might also play after recovering from an accidental poke in the eye against Fremantle. Melican reinjured his hamstring in training last week while Reid has had a couple of setbacks with his calf, both now set to be sidelined until after the Swans’ bye in round 14. Ben Ronke has returned from a long-term knee injury and had a run with the VFL group last week. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|Season
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Tim Kelly
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Alex Witherden
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Witherden faces a slow build after battling groin soreness and has walked and jogged laps this week. Shuey has a clear timeline to return and will join main training this week. Kelly will be in a brace for a few weeks after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury. Cameron and Venables were added to the inactive list on Tuesday, with Cameron ruled out for the season. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Concussion
|TBC
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Easton Wood
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, June 1
Early prognosis
Martin is expected to be available to return this week after his Achilles issue, while Hannan should also be back after missing last week's loss to Melbourne with calf tightness. Garcia will miss this week after being substituted out of his debut last week with concussion. Dunkley, Treloar and Vandermeer are still up to two months off returns, however Wood is making steady progress with his hamstring injury. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list