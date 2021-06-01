PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Berry Concussion 1 week Matt Crouch Groin 8-9 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger 2-3 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 6-7 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 6-7 weeks Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

There's been a big setback for Talia as he neared a return following foot surgery. The key defender felt some soreness in the foot while running last week and is now out indefinitely, depending on how the latest flare-up settles. Murphy has got out of the moon boot following his syndesmosis surgery and is expecting to run on the Alter-G treadmill next week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jarrod Berry Groin 2-3 weeks Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 10-12 weeks Ryan Lester Hamstring Test Lachie Neale Ankle Test Harry Sharp Ankle 12 weeks Ely Smith Ankle 4-6 weeks Jack Payne Foot 2 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The big watch this week is Neale and Lester, who both got through Tuesday's training session and could be tested as late as Thursday before a decision is made. Berry has made strong progress in his return from a groin problem and has now been given a timeframe for return for the first time – due back after the bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee Season Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Corey Durdin Hamstring 1 week Zac Fisher Ankle Test Michael Gibbons Hamstring 2-3 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 5-7 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sam Philp Groin Season Lachie Plowman Suspension Round 13 Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Fisher could be back this week, while Paddy Dow is another on the cusp of a return after making it through a scratch match last weekend. However, Gibbons looks set for a stint on the sidelines while Plowman won't return until after the club's bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 2-3 weeks Tyler Brown Shoulder TBC Mason Cox Larynx Test Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Brodie Grundy Neck 2-3 weeks Jeremy Howe Hamstring 6-8 weeks Beau McCreery Calf Test Reef McInnes Ankle 6-8 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Grundy will miss his first game since 2017 after pinching a nerve in his neck against Geelong. While he was cleared of damage, the Pies have ruled him out of at least the next two games before their round 14 bye. Adams is also out until the bye after scans revealed he had suffered a fresh knee injury in his return match in round 10. Brown was due to meet with a shoulder specialist on Tuesday and the Pies are awaiting further detail on Cox's injured larynx. Jamie Elliott, however, has been passed available to return for his first game after fracturing his leg in round two. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 8-10 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle TBC Tom Cutler Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Draper Ankle Test Josh Eyre Concussion Test Aaron Francis Illness Test Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Dylan Shiel Knee 5-6 weeks Devon Smith Hamstring 2-3 weeks Peter Wright Calf 1 week Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Draper was in the frame to return last week after his ankle injury but the club decided against bringing him into the senior side. Wright looks set to miss another week after being a late withdrawal against West Coast with a calf injury. Hurley has been moved to the club's inactive list, which means he is almost certain to not play this season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle 1 week Brett Bewley Calf Test Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 8-10 weeks Griffin Logue Calf Test Joel Hamling Ankle TBC Stephen Hill Hamstring 1 week Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Hamstring 1-2 weeks Matt Taberner Ankle Test Hayden Young Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Switkowski suffered a "low-grade" hamstring injury against Port Adelaide and will miss at least one match. Taberner missed with minor ligament damage and will again be monitored, while Logue is carrying a minor calf strain. The Dockers will welcome Hill back through the WAFL in the coming weeks after an extended period battling soft tissue issues. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Blicavs Calf Test Patrick Dangerfield Ankle 1-2 weeks Cam Guthrie Shoulder Test Gryan Miers Fractured leg 1-2 weeks Mark O'Connor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Simpson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle Indefinite Cameron Taheny Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is pushing to play against Port Adelaide in the first week after the bye and if not, will return against the Western Bulldogs in round 14. Blicavs' calf will be watched ahead of the round 13 match but it's believed he's escaped serious damage after he was a forced late out against Collingwood. Guthrie should be fit to return, while Simpson, O'Connor and Miers will be close. Mitch Duncan will return against the Power after sitting out against the Pies due to concussion. Stephens is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after another ankle setback. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring 1 week Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee 2 weeks Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Hawego Oea Hamstring 2 weeks Matt Rowell Knee 2 weeks Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

With a win against Hawthorn leading into the bye, the Suns are set for more good news on return with Rowell, Bowes and Day all expected to be available for round 13 – although each will have to pass a fitness test next week. Rowell has already missed 10 matches and Day nine. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Ankle 3-5 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring 2-4 weeks Phil Davis Calf 1 week Matt de Boer Hamstring 1 week Toby Greene Shoulder 1-2 weeks Jesse Hogan Calf 2-4 weeks Tom Hutchesson Calf 1 week Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Harry Perryman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder TBC Sam Taylor Ankle 7 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Giants, as a long injury list seemed to finally take its toll in a lacklustre start against the Lions. The rehab room should start to look emptier on the other side of the bye, with superstar forward Greene and fellow leaders Davis and de Boer all nearing a return. Greene’s shoulder injury is recovering quicker than initially expected but captain Coniglio’s ankle is taking longer than hoped to improve. Inaugural Giant Adam Kennedy has returned from a long-term shoulder injury and joined his teammates in a scrimmage against Richmond last week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring Test Will Day Ankle 1 week Denver Grainger-Barras Knee Test Jack Gunston Back TBC Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jaeger O'Meara Concussion Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Hawks look set to have a host of players available after their bye this weekend. Sicily was moved to the long-term injury list this week as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Ed Langdon Concussion 1-2 weeks Bailey Laurie Eye 3-4 weeks Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Deakyn Smith Ankle 3-4 weeks Joel Smith Knee 2-3 weeks Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Aaron vandenBerg Quad Test Jack Viney Toe 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Demons will be without Langdon this week, while Viney also appears unlikely to return for a blockbuster clash with the Lions. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 4-6 weeks Aidan Bonar Ankle 7-9 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Kyron Hayden Hamstring 1-2 weeks Luke McDonald Pectoral 3-5 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot 1-2 weeks Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 2-3 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Jaidyn Stephenson Wrist 1-2 weeks Robbie Tarrant Kidney Test Dom Tyson Calf TBC Will Walker Thumb TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will use the bye to hopefully get a host of players fit. Among them will be Hayden, McGuinness, Polec and Stephenson. However, Walker has suffered a corkie after returning from a thumb injury. Tarrant wasn't able to return through the VFL last week due to all games being postponed, but has been training strongly. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ryan Burton Knee Assess Zak Butters Ankle TBC Tom Clurey Jaw 4 weeks Xavier Duursma Knee 4-6 weeks Orazio Fantasia Knee 3-4 weeks Jarrod Lienert Concussion 1-2 weeks Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 2-3 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Orazio Fantasia has undergone arthroscopic surgery to address a left knee issue he had been playing through. Burton pulled up sore after jarring his knee against the Dockers but is hopeful of being available after the bye. Lienert suffered concussion in the SANFL and will now follow AFL concussion protocols. Butters is expected to start running this week after recent surgery around his left knee. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Achilles 1 week Shane Edwards Ankle Test Kane Lambert Calf 2-3 weeks Tom Lynch Knee 4-6 weeks Patrick Naish Hamstring 1-2 weeks Toby Nankervis Knee 4-6 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Scans have revealed Nankervis sprained his PCL in the opening centre bounce of the win over GWS. Edwards looks likely to be an inclusion for the big Dreamtime in the West clash against Essendon, having missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Marlion Pickett is now available after serving his one-match suspension for striking. Astbury was a late withdrawal from the squad of 26 with Achilles soreness and will be rested again this week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Groin Test James Frawley Shoulder Test Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Zak Jones Quad 4-6 weeks Darragh Joyce Concussion Test Dean Kent Concussion TBC Rowan Marshall Foot 2-4 weeks Daniel McKenzie Calf 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Clark, McKernan and Frawley face tests after they injured themselves late in the preparation ahead of last week's win over North Melbourne. Kent suffered another concussion setback at training last week in his bid to return from a big hit earlier in the VFL season. Jones returned to running on Tuesday, while Marshall remains a little way off. Joyce is also a test after sustaining concussion in the last VFL match before the COVID-19 break. The Saints have officially ruled Carlisle out for the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Braeden Campbell Shin 5-6 weeks Robbie Fox Eye Test Errol Gulden Foot 3-4 weeks Tom Hickey Knee Test Lewis Melican Hamstring TBC Sam Reid Calf TBC Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Ruckman Hickey missed the win over Carlton after copping another knock to the knee he first injured in round five, but is expected to be available to take on St Kilda. Fox might also play after recovering from an accidental poke in the eye against Fremantle. Melican reinjured his hamstring in training last week while Reid has had a couple of setbacks with his calf, both now set to be sidelined until after the Swans’ bye in round 14. Ben Ronke has returned from a long-term knee injury and had a run with the VFL group last week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Concussion 1 week Jarrod Cameron Ankle Season Liam Duggan Knee 3-4 weeks Tim Kelly Knee 4-5 weeks Jeremy McGovern Knee 3-4 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring 3-4 weeks Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee 5-6 weeks Alex Witherden Groin 4-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Witherden faces a slow build after battling groin soreness and has walked and jogged laps this week. Shuey has a clear timeline to return and will join main training this week. Kelly will be in a brace for a few weeks after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury. Cameron and Venables were added to the inactive list on Tuesday, with Cameron ruled out for the season. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 6-8 weeks Riley Garcia Concussion TBC Lin Jong Hamstring 6-8 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 1-2 weeks Adam Treloar Ankle 6-8 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Knee 6-7 weeks Easton Wood Hamstring 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Martin is expected to be available to return this week after his Achilles issue, while Hannan should also be back after missing last week's loss to Melbourne with calf tightness. Garcia will miss this week after being substituted out of his debut last week with concussion. Dunkley, Treloar and Vandermeer are still up to two months off returns, however Wood is making steady progress with his hamstring injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list