PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Berry  Concussion  1 week
 Matt Crouch  Groin  8-9 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  2-3 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  6-7 weeks
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

There's been a big setback for Talia as he neared a return following foot surgery. The key defender felt some soreness in the foot while running last week and is now out indefinitely, depending on how the latest flare-up settles. Murphy has got out of the moon boot following his syndesmosis surgery and is expecting to run on the Alter-G treadmill next week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  10-12 weeks
 Ryan Lester  Hamstring  Test
 Lachie Neale  Ankle  Test
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  12 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Jack Payne  Foot  2 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The big watch this week is Neale and Lester, who both got through Tuesday's training session and could be tested as late as Thursday before a decision is made. Berry has made strong progress in his return from a groin problem and has now been given a timeframe for return for the first time – due back after the bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Corey Durdin  Hamstring  1 week
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  Test
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  5-7 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Lachie Plowman  Suspension  Round 13
 Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Fisher could be back this week, while Paddy Dow is another on the cusp of a return after making it through a scratch match last weekend. However, Gibbons looks set for a stint on the sidelines while Plowman won't return until after the club's bye. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  TBC
 Mason Cox  Larynx  Test
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Brodie Grundy  Neck  2-3 weeks
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Beau McCreery  Calf  Test
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  6-8 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Grundy will miss his first game since 2017 after pinching a nerve in his neck against Geelong. While he was cleared of damage, the Pies have ruled him out of at least the next two games before their round 14 bye. Adams is also out until the bye after scans revealed he had suffered a fresh knee injury in his return match in round 10. Brown was due to meet with a shoulder specialist on Tuesday and the Pies are awaiting further detail on Cox's injured larynx. Jamie Elliott, however, has been passed available to return for his first game after fracturing his leg in round two. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   8-10 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Cutler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Sam Draper  Ankle   Test
 Josh Eyre  Concussion  Test
 Aaron Francis  Illness  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Devon Smith  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Peter Wright  Calf  1 week 
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Draper was in the frame to return last week after his ankle injury but the club decided against bringing him into the senior side. Wright looks set to miss another week after being a late withdrawal against West Coast with a calf injury. Hurley has been moved to the club's inactive list, which means he is almost certain to not play this season. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  1 week
 Brett Bewley  Calf  Test
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Griffin Logue  Calf  Test
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  TBC
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  1 week
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Matt Taberner  Ankle  Test
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Switkowski suffered a "low-grade" hamstring injury against Port Adelaide and will miss at least one match. Taberner missed with minor ligament damage and will again be monitored, while Logue is carrying a minor calf strain. The Dockers will welcome Hill back through the WAFL in the coming weeks after an extended period battling soft tissue issues. - Nathan Schmook  

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Blicavs  Calf  Test
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   1-2 weeks
 Cam Guthrie  Shoulder  Test
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  1-2 weeks
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Dangerfield is pushing to play against Port Adelaide in the first week after the bye and if not, will return against the Western Bulldogs in round 14. Blicavs' calf will be watched ahead of the round 13 match but it's believed he's escaped serious damage after he was a forced late out against Collingwood. Guthrie should be fit to return, while Simpson, O'Connor and Miers will be close. Mitch Duncan will return against the Power after sitting out against the Pies due to concussion. Stephens is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after another ankle setback. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Hamstring  1 week
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  2 weeks
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Hawego Oea  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Matt Rowell  Knee  2 weeks
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

With a win against Hawthorn leading into the bye, the Suns are set for more good news on return with Rowell, Bowes and Day all expected to be available for round 13 – although each will have to pass a fitness test next week. Rowell has already missed 10 matches and Day nine. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  1 week
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  1 week
 Toby Greene  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Tom Hutchesson  Calf  1 week
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  TBC
 Sam Taylor  Ankle  7 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The bye has come at a good time for the Giants, as a long injury list seemed to finally take its toll in a lacklustre start against the Lions. The rehab room should start to look emptier on the other side of the bye, with superstar forward Greene and fellow leaders Davis and de Boer all nearing a return. Greene’s shoulder injury is recovering quicker than initially expected but captain Coniglio’s ankle is taking longer than hoped to improve. Inaugural Giant Adam Kennedy has returned from a long-term shoulder injury and joined his teammates in a scrimmage against Richmond last week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  1 week
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  Test
 Jack Gunston    Back  TBC
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jaeger O'Meara  Concussion  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Hawks look set to have a host of players available after their bye this weekend. Sicily was moved to the long-term injury list this week as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Ed Langdon  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  3-4 weeks
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Deakyn Smith  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Joel Smith  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Aaron vandenBerg  Quad  Test
 Jack Viney  Toe  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Demons will be without Langdon this week, while Viney also appears unlikely to return for a blockbuster clash with the Lions. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  3-5 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Test
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will use the bye to hopefully get a host of players fit. Among them will be Hayden, McGuinness, Polec and Stephenson. However, Walker has suffered a corkie after returning from a thumb injury. Tarrant wasn't able to return through the VFL last week due to all games being postponed, but has been training strongly. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Burton  Knee  Assess
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Clurey  Jaw  4 weeks
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Jarrod Lienert  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Orazio Fantasia has undergone arthroscopic surgery to address a left knee issue he had been playing through. Burton pulled up sore after jarring his knee against the Dockers but is hopeful of being available after the bye. Lienert suffered concussion in the SANFL and will now follow AFL concussion protocols. Butters is expected to start running this week after recent surgery around his left knee. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Achilles  1 week
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  Test
 Kane Lambert  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Patrick Naish  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Scans have revealed Nankervis sprained his PCL in the opening centre bounce of the win over GWS. Edwards looks likely to be an inclusion for the big Dreamtime in the West clash against Essendon, having missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Marlion Pickett is now available after serving his one-match suspension for striking. Astbury was a late withdrawal from the squad of 26 with Achilles soreness and will be rested again this week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Groin  Test
 James Frawley  Shoulder  Test
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Zak Jones  Quad  4-6 weeks
 Darragh Joyce  Concussion  Test
 Dean Kent  Concussion  TBC
 Rowan Marshall  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Clark, McKernan and Frawley face tests after they injured themselves late in the preparation ahead of last week's win over North Melbourne. Kent suffered another concussion setback at training last week in his bid to return from a big hit earlier in the VFL season. Jones returned to running on Tuesday, while Marshall remains a little way off. Joyce is also a test after sustaining concussion in the last VFL match before the COVID-19 break. The Saints have officially ruled Carlisle out for the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Braeden Campbell  Shin  5-6 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Eye  Test
 Errol Gulden  Foot  3-4 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Knee  Test
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  TBC
 Sam Reid   Calf  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Ruckman Hickey missed the win over Carlton after copping another knock to the knee he first injured in round five, but is expected to be available to take on St Kilda. Fox might also play after recovering from an accidental poke in the eye against Fremantle. Melican reinjured his hamstring in training last week while Reid has had a couple of setbacks with his calf, both now set to be sidelined until after the Swans’ bye in round 14. Ben Ronke has returned from a long-term knee injury and had a run with the VFL group last week. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Concussion  1 week
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  Season
 Liam Duggan  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Tim Kelly  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Alex Witherden  Groin  4-5 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Witherden faces a slow build after battling groin soreness and has walked and jogged laps this week. Shuey has a clear timeline to return and will join main training this week. Kelly will be in a brace for a few weeks after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury. Cameron and Venables were added to the inactive list on Tuesday, with Cameron ruled out for the season. - Nathan Schmook   

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Concussion  TBC
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  6-8 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Knee  6-7 weeks
 Easton Wood   Hamstring   2-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, June 1

Early prognosis

Martin is expected to be available to return this week after his Achilles issue, while Hannan should also be back after missing last week's loss to Melbourne with calf tightness. Garcia will miss this week after being substituted out of his debut last week with concussion. Dunkley, Treloar and Vandermeer are still up to two months off returns, however Wood is making steady progress with his hamstring injury. - Callum Twomey

