RICHMOND'S horror run with injury just won't let up with premiership ruckman Toby Nankervis the latest to be sidelined.

Nankervis hurt his knee at the first bounce of the Tigers' R11 clash with Adelaide - yet played out the game - only for the club to reveal on Tuesday that he has sprained his PCL and will miss at least a month of football.

Richmond's physical performance manager Peter Burge said: "The doctor did some testing and those sorts of things and suspected that there may have been a little bit of a PCL sprain, but he was good enough to go back out and play at that stage.

"He played the whole game out and was a little bit sore, but our fingers were crossed obviously post-game that he would wake up feeling alright the next day and that there was not too much going on.

"But, he had some scans and definitely sprained his PCL, which is going to require a couple of weeks out of the game, just for it to glue up and for him to do a little bit of strength work around that and get his stability back to normal."

While the club is hopeful star midfield Shane Edwards (ankle) will play against Essendon in the Dreamtime game, important defender David Astbury (Achilles) will again miss.

Key forward Tom Lynch (knee) is still 4-6 weeks away and another ruckman, Ivan Soldo, was recently placed on Richmond's long-term injury list which has allowed the club to have a selection in tonight's NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft.

