Daniel Rioli of the Tigers and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti of the Bombers pose for a photograph during the 2021 Sir Doug Nicholls Round media opportunity. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce the Dreamtime match in Perth has sold out after going on sale to the General Public at 5:00pm AWST yesterday, Tuesday June 1.

Earlier this week, the AFL announced the Round 12 Dreamtime match between Essendon and Richmond will be played at Optus Stadium after being relocated from the MCG to allow for the best possible celebration of the marquee match of the annual Toyota AFL Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said tickets for the game have been in high demand thanks to the support and interest from football fans in Western Australia.

"Tickets for Dreamtime went on sale yesterday evening and within hours there were 50,000 tickets sold with the game officially selling out earlier today," Ms. Rogers said.

"We thank each and every one of those football fans for their support and interest in what is the showpiece game of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.



"We can’t wait to showcase this important celebration to Western Australian footy fans and commended everyone involved in re-organising the game to make it a memorable one."

AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch said she was looking forward to Dreamtime being played at Optus Stadium for the first time.

"I am really looking forward to seeing the Dreamtime game at Optus Stadium for the first time in front of what will be a full house," Ms. Hosch said.

This season marks the fifteenth year the AFL has a dedicated Round to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and their contribution to Australian Football. It is the second time the game is played away from the MCG after TIO Stadium in Darwin hosted the fixture last year.

"The Dreamtime game in Darwin last season was a truly special celebration where we saw firsthand how much the Sir Doug Nicholls Round – and the Dreamtime game – meant to footy fans in the Top End and we look forward to being able to share that celebration in Western Australia this weekend."

Further tickets may become available as a result of unused allocations, and if so, a secondary release of tickets will occur on Friday, June 4 at 11:00am AWST.Tickets will be strictly limited and subject to availability.

The Dreamtime game will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and FOX FOOTY nationally and streamed live via Kayo.