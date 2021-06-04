Noah Balta in action against West Coast during the round 14 clash between Richmond and West Coast at Metricon Stadium on August 27, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL is exploring bringing forward Richmond's clash with West Coast by a week and delaying both clubs' round 13 bye.

The Eagles and Tigers are due to have their bye next week and then open round 14 with a Thursday night clash at Optus Stadium on June 17.

However, with Richmond already set to be in Perth for Dreamtime in the West against Essendon on Saturday night, the League is looking at an option whereby it could flip the next two weeks and play the Eagles-Tigers game in round 13.



The change is not locked in but it is understood both clubs have been open to discussions about the switch, which would allow Richmond to play their next game while based in Perth instead of flying back two weeks later.

It would mean the Tigers and Eagles would have their bye in round 14, not round 13 as is currently fixtured.

The Eagles would have to agree to make the change as well given they have prepared for their bye to follow this week's trip to Sydney to take on Carlton at the SCG on Sunday.

The bye rounds, which start this week, have given the AFL less games to have to reconfigure as the League grapples with the fallout of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.