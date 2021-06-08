The AFL wishes to advise of updates relating to the fixture for Round 13 of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Due to ongoing state border restrictions in response to the current Victorian Covid circuit breaker lockdown there will be no matches in Victoria in Round 13.

The AFL continues to work with all State and Territory Governments to best manage the relevant border restrictions ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.

Updates for round 13:

- Thursday night’s Port Adelaide vs. Geelong Cats match, currently fixtured for 7.10pm ACST at Adelaide Oval on Thursday June 10, will proceed as planned. The AFL and both Clubs involved have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the South Australian State Government. The Geelong Cats will fly-in and fly-out for the match on Thursday via charter plane.

- Friday night’s Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn match at the SCG and Saturday’s Fremantle vs. Gold Coast SUNS match at Optus Stadium remain unchanged and will proceed as planned

- Saturday night’s St Kilda vs. Adelaide Crows game, currently fixtured for 7:25pm AEST at Cazalys Stadium, will proceed as planned. The AFL, together with the St Kilda Football Club, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Queensland State Government. St Kilda will fly into Cairns via private charter plan on Friday and will remain in hotel quarantine (with an exemption to play) until their private charter flight back to Melbourne. There are no additional protocols in place for the Adelaide Crows as they are travelling from their base in Adelaide.

- Sunday’s North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS game, currently fixture for 3.20pm AEST at Blundstone Arena on Sunday June 13, will proceed as planned. The AFL, together with the North Melbourne Football Club, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Tasmanian State Government. North Melbourne will fly-in and fly-out for the clash on Sunday via charter plane. There are no additional protocols in place for the GWS GIANTS as they are travelling from their base in Sydney.

- As previously communicated, the West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond match, previously fixtured for Round 14, has been brought forward to Round 13 and will now be played at 5:20pm AWST (7:20pm AEST) on Sunday June 13 at Optus Stadium. Both teams will now serve their bye in Round 14.

- As previously communicated, the Melbourne vs. Collingwood Queen’s Birthday match will take place at the SCG at 3:20pm AEST on Monday June 14.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld reinforced the priority of the AFL continues to be the safety and wellbeing of the community and said the league would continue to make the relevant changes to ensure that remains the priority.

“On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank all respective State Governments, each Club, players, the AFLPA, umpires, broadcast partners, venues and all football fans for their continued patience and understanding as we all continue to navigate through the pandemic,” Mr Auld said.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in the community with the fixture, at this stage, remaining a week-to-week proposition.

“We thank everyone in the game for their patience and understanding as we worked through finalising arrangements for Round 13.”

Round 13

Thursday, June 10

Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Friday, June 11

Sydney v Hawthorn, SCG, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, June 12

Fremantle v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 2.15pm AWST

St Kilda v Adelaide, Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

Sunday, June 13

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

Monday, June 14

Melbourne v Collingwood, MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Byes: Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Essendon, Western Bulldogs

After bringing forward the West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond match, eight clubs will now have a BYE in Round 14 – Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne, Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney Swans and the West Coast Eagles.

Tickets will be on sale for Cazalys Stadium, Blundstone Arena and the SCG via Ticketek at the following times (all local times):

Cazalys Stadium – St Kilda vs. Adelaide Crows

Today 3pm – Members

Today 5pm – General Public



Blundstone Arena – North Melbourne vs. GWS GIANTS

Today 2pm – Members

Today 4pm – General Public



SCG – Melbourne vs. Collingwood

Today 2pm – Members

Today 4pm – General Public