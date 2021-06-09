IT HAS been a tumultuous nine months for Collingwood.

Between a thrilling one-point victory over West Coast in the 2020 elimination final, and a thrilling five-point win over Adelaide last week, the club has been challenged and faced justified scrutiny both on and off the field.

Change, both in the playing group and among the football department, has been vast and significant. The resignation of Nathan Buckley on Wednesday, the club's senior coach for the last nine-and-a-half seasons, being perhaps the most important departure.

In the wake of Buckley leaving, here are the key moments from a brutal period for the club.

COLLINGWOOD CRISIS: Pendles numb, what next for 'shambolic' Pies Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary analyse Nathan Buckley's decision to stand down as Collingwood coach

October 3, 2020

Collingwood's season lives to see another day, with a thrilling one-point victory over West Coast in the elimination final at Optus Stadium taking the club through to the final six.

October 10, 2020

Collingwood's season ends with a 68-point thrashing at the hands of eventual Grand Finalists Geelong in the semi-finals. The Pies kick just one goal in the first three quarters, as a season of promise ends in an underwhelming fashion.



Nathan Buckley after Collingwood's semi-final loss to Geelong in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos.

November 12, 2020

A disastrous Trade Period sees important trio Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips depart the club for little return. Young defender Atu Bosenavulagi also leaves. The club denies it is forced into the mass change by a salary cap squeeze, while denying it is rebuilding, though CEO Mark Anderson later clarifies financial pressure was "certainly a key part of the decision" to cut ties with so many key players.

'Not a fire sale': Pies' list boss defends shock trade exodus Collingwood's list manager Ned Guy talks to Fox Footy after the Trade Period.

November 30, 2020



Football boss Geoff Walsh announces he will retire from his role after 12 years across two separate stints with Collingwood. He played a key part in the club's 2010 premiership, as well as its journeys to both the 2011 and 2018 Grand Finals.

Collingwood's head of football, Geoff Walsh, in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

December 9, 2020

Collingwood takes three first-round picks to the NAB AFL Draft and recruits Ollie Henry, Finlay Macrae and Reef McInnes. The Pies also use two second-round selections, and trade out their lucrative 2021 first-round pick in anticipation of an early bid for father-son prospect Nick Daicos, signalling a new direction for the playing list.

Collingwood's 2020 draftees: Liam McMahon (pick No.31) , Finlay Macrae (pick No.19), Reef McInnes (pick No.23) and Oliver Henry (pick No.17). Picture: AFL Photos

December 14, 2020



Collingwood's long-time president Eddie McGuire announces he will step down at the conclusion of the 2021 season during a fan forum. McGuire first took the reins as president in 1999.

Luke Ball and Eddie McGuire after the 2010 Grand Final replay. Picture: AFL Photos

January 17, 2021

Collingwood appoints the highly-respected Graham Wright as its new football boss. He joins after 14 years with Hawthorn, where he was the club's list and recruiting manager during its successful years between 2007-2018, and its football boss from 2018-2020. Wright was also a Magpies premiership player and featured 201 times for the club between 1988-1998.

Graham Wright (left) and Nathan Buckley look on during the round seven, 2021 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

January 31, 2021

Collingwood's 'Do Better' report is released, finding "systemic racism" within the club "that must be addressed if things are to change". It says that there is "something distinct and egregious about Collingwood's history". Athletes from the club's AFL, AFLW and netball programs later apologise in a collective statement to those who have been "marginalised, hurt or discriminated against due to their race". President Eddie McGuire receives criticism after labelling the release of the report a "historic and proud day" for the football club.

February 9, 2021

An emotional Eddie McGuire brings forward his decision to leave the club as Collingwood's president, effective immediately. His departure, after 22 years in the role, comes after the release of the club's 'Do Better' report into racism.

WATCH: Eddie McGuire's full resignation speech Collingwood president Eddie McGuire announces he has resigned, effective immediately

March 3, 2021



In a candid, revealing and widespread interview with AFL.com.au on the eve of the 2021 season, an uncontracted Nathan Buckley says he will step down from his coaching role if he feels it is best for the club. Buckley says: "I don't feel like I have to be the senior coach going forward if that's the best thing for the club … if the club felt it was better to go in another direction, then I would understand that."

Bucks: I would walk away Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley speaks to AFL.com.au about his coaching future

April 21, 2021



Collingwood officially appoints Mark Korda as Eddie McGuire's replacement as president of the football club. Korda, who has served on the board since 2007, had been co-president with fellow director Peter Murphy after McGuire's departure in February.

New Collingwood president Mark Korda claps the team off the field after a game in 2021. Picture: AAP

May 1, 2021



A disastrous loss to Gold Coast at the MCG is watched by just over 24,000 fans. It is the club's fifth straight defeat and extends its woeful win-loss record to 1-6 for the season. The team falls to second-last on the AFL ladder, behind only the winless North Melbourne.

May 5, 2021

Collingwood list boss Ned Guy announces he will step down from his role after the upcoming NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. The decision comes just months after the club's tumultuous 2020 Trade Period, where Guy was forced to oversee the aggressive list overhaul where Treloar, Stephenson, Phillips and Bosenavulagi all departed.

Collingwood list manager Ned Guy during the 2019 Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

May 19, 2021



Collingwood appoints Bridie O'Donnell to its board after former vice-president Alex Waislitz suddenly steps down. The Magpies are later forced to clarify whether O'Donnell is able to make any decisions relating to the club due to not being a paid-up member for the minimum 24 months.

June 2, 2021

The club's board releases a defiant statement, emphatically rejected a coup proposed by Jeff Brown. It says: "A coup is not warranted, it has not been justified and cannot be justified."

Collingwood board members Jodie Sizer and Peter Murphy. Picture: AFL Photos

June 5, 2021



Collingwood records a thrilling five-point win over Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval, overcoming strict travel restrictions in the wake of Victoria's recent COVID-19 outbreak. It is the club's third win of the season, and perhaps the last in Nathan Buckley's 466 games as both a player and senior coach at the club.

June 9, 2021



Nathan Buckley announces he will step down as Collingwood coach after the club's Queen's Birthday clash with Melbourne this Monday. Buckley says it was "clear that there was an appetite for change in the program".

